"He must be desperate for cash": Hila and Ethan Klein troll Ryan Kavanaugh for his lawsuit against them

In the July 30th episode of their H3 podcast, Ethan Klein and his wife Hila Klein discussed their lawsuit from former CEO of Relativity Media, Ryan Kavanaugh.

In May, Ethan was sued by Triller for re-broadcasting the Jake Paul and Ben Askren fight on his podcast for review. During that time, the podcaster commented on Ryan's possible involvement.

Proxima Media, which is under Kavanaugh's name, began funding Triller in 2019. Ethan Klein stated that the situation was "a total shakedown." He reviewed his legal options and decided to take the lawsuit to court.

Kavanaugh's latest lawsuit comes as he is under claims of copyright infringement. Triller is now suing Ethan Klein's clothing brand, Teddy Fresh, along with the "Families" podcast money.

To best explain the lawsuit, Triller argues that Teddy Fresh's revenue and original podcast revenue are not separate, and therefore, are the same company. If that were proven true, Triller would have access to silo revenue from the main company.

Hila and Ethan Klein respond to Ryan Kavanaugh's suit

During a segment on the H3 After Dark podcast, the couple criticized Kavanaugh's actions to sue.

"I wish he would just run his business instead of just trying to sue us. He must be desperate for cash."

Hila Klein also commented that she would be available to give Ryan Kavanaugh advice on how to run a successful business. The husband and wife duo continued to discuss his actions, stating that Hila could make money from selling products, unlike Ryan.

"No, legitimate products, and we pay our taxes. I'm just saying we're doing everything as legitimate as possible. We pay our employees."

An employee on the H3 After Dark podcast then brought out a framed news title, which read:

"Ryan Kavanaugh accused by ex-partner of running a Ponzi scheme."

Ethan Klein then asked Hila Klein how it felt to be prompted by their lawyers to be sued. He stated that Triller was "maliciously harassing" them and their company.

"Well he's trying to intimidate us into shutting up or paying up."

At the time of writing, neither Ryan Kavanaugh nor the team from Triller has commented on Hila or Ethan Klein's retorts. The former has also not come forward to deny the intention of "maliciously harassing."

