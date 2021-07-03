What is 'Content Cop' and what does Jake Paul have to do with it?

Before becoming the prizefighter he currently is, Jake Paul used to be a YouTube sensation and was at the center of many social media controversies.

In 2017, Jake Paul's name came up in a YouTube series called 'Content Cop' created by Ian Carter, better known online as iDubbbz.

Starting in 2015, 'Content Cop' was all about Ian Carter critiquing the content as well as the online personality of a well-known YouTuber. The October 3, 2017 episode of the series was named 'Content Cop - Jake Paul'. It gave viewers the impression that the video would focus on the younger Paul brother, who by then already had a notorious reputation online.

Have you seen the jake paul content cop yet? If you havent, it's on my channel! :) — IAN J. CARTER (@Idubbbz) October 3, 2017

However, as it turned out, the episode was not about Jake Paul at all.

The 11th and the final episode of the series, 'Content Cop - Jake Paul' was on Bryan Quang Le, known as RiceGum on YouTube. Le is best known on social media for his diss tracks and online beefs with other YouTube personalities.

Why was the 'Content Cop' episode named after Jake Paul?

At the beginning of the video, iDubbbz clarifies why he used Jake Paul's name instead of RiceGum's in the title.

"Jake Paul, you've made a wonderful scapegoat, so I don't have to give this bit of mucus [referring to RiceGum] the satisfaction of having his name in the title or his face in the thumbnail."

The theme of the video was the 'Seven Deadly Sins' that iDubbbz claimed RiceGum had committed.

The video has more than 50 million views to date, with 2.2 million 'likes'. It is important to note that iDubbbz did not use RiceGum's name anywhere in the video and continuously refers to him as 'Asian Jake Paul' whenever required.

Can't wait to see Jake Paul in rice gum's response lol — IAN J. CARTER (@Idubbbz) October 7, 2017

There is also a diss track by the name 'Asian Jake Paul' making a mockery of RiceGum. iDubbbz collaborated with Boyinaband Studios and Kustom Beats for the track, which peaked at number 24 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart.

The 'Asian Jake Paul' music video has more than 84 million views to date.

In response to 'Asian Jake Paul', RiceGum came up with his own diss track, 'Frick da Police'. However, the latter did not get a great reception and has received 1.3 million 'dislikes' so far.

iDubbbz released a spin-off series called 'Content Deputy' where he responded to the YouTubers' reactions to his 'Content Cop' episodes.

