Controversial streamer Frogan alleges she's being harassed on social media because of Ethan Klein's content nuke video on HasanAbi

Controversial Twitch streamer Morgan "Frogan" has alleged that she is being harassed on social media after H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein released his content nuke video on Hasan "HasanAbi." During a recent livestream, Frogan claimed to be dealing with the "fallout" from Klein's viral video.

While suggesting that the 39-year-old was unconcerned about the "consequences of his actions," Forgan showed viewers an Instagram post featuring a photo of her with a gun aimed at it.

She said:

"We're obviously dealing with the fallout of the content nuke. Okay? We're dealing with the fallout of the content nuke and... he mentioned me, all right? I had a whole section dedicated to me. And I feel like Ethan doesn't give a f**k about the consequences of his actions. All right? Now, on Instagram for example, I'm being tagged in stuff like this. You know, people putting guns to my face. It's totally normal behavior. But yeah. Totally normal behavior."

Explaining why she believed Klein was "mad," the streamer remarked:

"He's mad because somebody calls him a Zionist while he is driving away."

Timestamp - 00:22:27

What did Ethan Klein say about Frogan in his "Content Nuke - Hasan Piker" video?

At the one-hour-23-minute mark of the content nuke video on HasanAbi, Ethan Klein showcased Frogan's X post from October 7, 2023, in which she wrote the following:

"Leftists preach and foam at the mouth at the thought of a revolution happening in America, but as soon as it happens in the Middle East, what they're doing is wrong."

While claiming that Frogan should have "moved to another profession," Klein remarked that Twitch was "obsessed" with "keeping her on life support":

"The morning of October 7th, Israelis were listening to calls like this all morning long. Dozens of them. Imagine reading this tweet after listening to this. This woman should have moved on years ago to another profession. But for some reason, Twitch is obsessed with keeping her on life support."

Timestamp - 01:23:13

Klein then called out Twitch for honoring Frogan with the "Together For Legendary Women" facilitation:

"And instead of moderating her, they actually gave her an award - Together For Legendary Women. In which she would get front page placement all year long."

In other news, Hasan Abi recently responded to Ethan Klein's allegations of antisemitism by saying he spends "so much time combating it."

