"Frogan is her own person": HasanAbi responds to those asking if he "fired" the Twitch streamer from his community

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker, aka "HasanAbi," has recently been a trending name within the streaming community. For context, podcaster and YouTuber Ethan Klein of the H3 Podcast uploaded a content nuke video against Hasan, essentially accusing him of anti-semitism. In the video, he also criticized fellow streamer Morgan "Frogan."

Frogan is often considered a contentious figure within the community. She has been called out by Klein for her controversial "Sabra Tier List" incident. The streamer also has a close association with Hasan, working as one of his moderators.

HasanAbi was recently questioned about his connection with Frogan. One viewer asked if he had "fired" her following the controversial content nuke video. Hasan replied by saying,

"This is the brain operation of the smartest fans. What do you mean 'Fire Frogan'? From what? Frogan is her own person. She's a content creator on her own. Yes, she mods in this community as well, but what do you mean 'Fire Frogan'? The answer is f**king no. Over what? Hummus? Shut the f**k up."

HasanAbi reacts to Frogan making a joke about creating a 9/11-themed cake

One of the main criticisms in Ethan Klein's Content Nuke video was his disapproval of Frogan. For example, she joked about baking a 9/11-themed cake - a comment that Klein found offensive.

HasanAbi, however, dismissed the joke, stating that he wouldn't overreact to an "edgy" remark when he has made similar comments:

"Lemme act like that is the most scary thing I have ever said from a guy who literally said he wants to bomb the NRA headquarters or said that Ben Shapiro would be the first to go to the Holocaust camps. 'I can't believe Frogan made an edgy joke about 9/11. oh no, she must be a terrorist.' I guess you can only make an edge joke if you are not a Hijabi woman."

Hasan has also responded to Ethan Klein's invitation for a debate, emphasizing their fundamentally opposing views on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. However, he mentioned that he has no interest in watching Klein's video:

Frogan was previously banned on Twitch after making a controversial statement in October 2024, during which she expressed hope that U.S. military veterans would develop PTSD.

