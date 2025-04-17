HasanAbi's alleged Diddy tweet controversy, explained

A new controversy has erupted in the livestreaming community, as an alleged social media post from Twitch political commentator Hasan Piker, better known as "HasanAbi," has surfaced. On April 17, 2025, Daniel "Dan" Saltman took to X to claim that HasanAbi had "slandered" him by calling him a "diddler."

Saltman shared a screenshot of an alleged tweet from December 20, 2012, in which HasanAbi supposedly wrote the following:

"I would love to hang in Diddy's Ciroc Entourage and trickle down bang anything thrown his way"

HasanAbi's alleged social media post from December 2012, that Dan Saltman shared on April 17, 2025 (Image via archive.ph)

In response to the Turkish-American personality's alleged "slanderous" remarks, Dan Saltman wrote:

"In honor of Hasan slandering me, calling me a "diddler", I want to be clear that only one of us has: - had sex with prostitutes (hasan) - visited a brothel that was raided for human trafficking (hasan again) - begged to be invited to a diddy party (hasan) https://archive.ph/GX57M "every accusation is a confession" is I believe what Hasan was crashing out about? Hey @TheDailyShow you gonna let this diddy party loser be platformed by you? How many women does this guy have to be in a scandal with?"

Redact, the software company where Dan Saltman is the CEO, also shared an X post about the situation:

"Hey @hasanthehun, we appreciate you purchasing our software to delete these tweets. But we would really prefer if you just don't exploit women instead. We are gonna go ahead and refund you. JK hasan is too cheap to buy our software, he must have manually deleted that the second the diddy news hit lmaoooo"

Expand Tweet

Dan Saltman claims "more receipts are on the way" in response to HasanAbi's alleged "slanderous" comments

In a follow-up X post, Dan Saltman claimed he had never met Sean "Diddy" Combs. While alleging that Hasan supposedly "called the cops" on his ex-partner and allegedly "oppressed sex workers," Saltman stated that "more receipts are on the way."

He wrote:

"Ive never even MET Diddy but Hasan is out here involved or begging to be involved in the systematic r*pe that took place at these parties. Not surprising considering past Hasan actions are calling the cops on his ex and oppressing sex workers. More receipts are on the way" Dan Saltman wrote in an X post dated April 17, 2025.

HasanAbi has yet to respond to the alleged 2012 tweet and Dan Saltman's recent comments.

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More