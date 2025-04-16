Is Brian Steel to represent Diddy in his ongoing trial? All we know as Young Thug's lawyer reportedly asks court to grant him permission

Attorney Brian Steel has filed a document requesting the court to grant him permission to practice in the state of New York as part of Sean "Diddy" Combs’ criminal defense team. The screenshot of this filing was shared on X by independent reporter Meghann Cuniff on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

The news comes amid reports of ongoing changes in the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's legal team, starting with Anthony Ricco's exit in February. Further, as per TMZ on April 15, sources said that the rapper wanted to expand his legal counsel to include a Black female attorney. However, this remains unconfirmed.

If granted permission by the court, Steel would represent the rapper in his upcoming high-profile trial.

Brian Steel is a criminal defense attorney from Atlanta, Georgia, who previously defended rapper Young Thug in his YSL RICO trial. According to an April 7 article by XXL Mag, the lawyer gained recognition for being willing to go to jail while fighting the case. Notably, Thug walked away with fifteen years of probation, while he was potentially facing decades-long imprisonment.

Jury selection for Diddy's high-profile trial is set to begin on May 5

According to TMZ, Diddy's current legal counsel consists of Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos. Per the outlet on February 21, "sources with direct knowledge" suggested Anthony Ricco's exit stemmed from an alleged ongoing power struggle with Agnifilo.

The latter reportedly prevented Ricco from directly discussing their strategies with the rapper. As a result, Ricco felt he couldn't properly defend his then-client.

Sources also told TMZ that Mark Geragos, another high-profile lawyer, will play a significant role in the case. Another source suggested that the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker's counsel was searching for a Black female lawyer. This news came a little before Brian Steel's filing.

Regardless of who joins the team, Marc and Teny will continue to be the lead counselors.

It is worth noting that Diddy's defense team has accused the federal authorities of targeting their client for being a rich and "successful Black man," as reported by The Jasmine Brand on April 15.

Federal authorities arrested Diddy in September 2024 on charges of "s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution." According to the indictment, the rapper allegedly ran a "criminal enterprise" that s*xually and physically abused "women and others" for years through his various businesses.

This included allegedly participating in "elaborate and produced" s*x acts for days at his "freak-off" parties for the benefit of Diddy and his guests. The victims were allegedly often drugged to stay compliant.

In January 2025, prosecutors amended their original indictment to include three alleged victims. Diddy reportedly forced them to engage in "commercial s*x acts." The indictment also alleged that the musician and his associates pressured victims and witnesses to stay silent.

A second superseding indictment, filed in March, accused the rapper of forced labor and abuse. The updated filing didn't contain new charges but expanded on the racketeering claims. This included forcing his employees to work long hours and threatening physical and financial harm if they didn't assist him in carrying out his trafficking schemes.

Diddy, for his part, has repeatedly denied all accusations.

After unsuccessfully requesting bail, the rapper has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Jury selection for his trial is set to begin on May 5, with opening statements scheduled for the following week. However, the musician's lawyers have asked the judge to push the start by at least two weeks.

However, there is no update on the court's decision as of this writing.

