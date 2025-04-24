"He's too afraid of his audience seeing the truth": HasanAbi claims he's ready to debate Ethan Klein amid their ongoing feud

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has stated that he is ready to debate Ethan Klein amid their ongoing feud. On April 23, 2025, a 41-second video from the H3 Show surfaced on X, in which Ethan Klein expressed his intention to talk with HasanAbi "without any prerequisite."

Asserting that it was now time for them to connect amid their ongoing conflict, the 39-year-old said:

"Hasan, I'm ready to get on a call with you without any prerequisite. You don't have to watch the video, I think it's time we talk it out. Let me add in a caveat, or not a caveat, but a prediction, I think that Hasan, being the ever-coward that he is, and always constantly moving the goalposts, we'll find a way to justify dodging it. It will either be, 'Oh, Ethan is way too gone to talk,' or 'Ethan's just going to get Destiny talking point,' or 'Ethan's going to splinch me with Destiny.'"

X user @RustyShack187 posted the video on Elon Musk's social media platform and wrote:

"Ethan Klein says he’s ready to talk to Hasan with no prerequisites. Tries to say he’ll will back out. Hasan said on his stream today that he would do it. Then drops it"

HasanAbi responded to the netizen's post, saying that he has been ready to debate Klein ever since he released the Content Nuke video. He added:

"I have stated that i'd debate ethan since he released his context nuke, ive reached out to his producers. he will never do it. he's too afraid of his audience seeing the truth."

"I don't need an entire crew to f**king feed me information in real time" - HasanAbi claims Ethan Klein is "ducking" him

During a recent Just Chatting livestream, HasanAbi discussed getting together with Ethan Klein for a conversation, claiming he doesn't "need prep time." Furthermore, the political commentator stated that he was willing to talk with the podcaster "any time and any place":

"I don't need prep time. I don't need an entire crew to f**king feed me information in real time, while we're having this conversation. That's why I said I'm willing to talk. I'm willing to entertain it any time, any place, even without seeing the context puke. How could I do that?"

HasanAbi then claimed that Ethan Klein was the one "ducking" him:

"How could I actually talk to Ethan if he has such a strong, convincing case? If he has such an airtight case, how would I not be able to have this conversation with him? Why is he the one who's ducking me, and not the other way around?"

HasanAbi made headlines yesterday (April 23, 2025) when he described Ethan Klein as a "narcissistic crybully" who was "making the genocide about himself."

