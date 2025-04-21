Ethan Klein claims he received "human skulls" in the mail when CPS was called to his house

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has claimed he received "human skulls" in the mail when Child Protective Services (CPS) was called to his house. For those unaware, in March 2025, Ethan Klein claimed that someone had filed a false report with the CPS regarding the mistreatment of his children. He said that services were notified that his son, Sunny, was "crawling around and eating" dog feces.

Ad

During the 119th episode of the H3 Show, Klein said:

"It culminated in somebody, finally, an anonymous call went into them (CPS) on the third, saying that they were someone that works at the house and they wanted to report us because our kids are crawling around and eating dog s**t and getting viruses. When he (CPS) first showed up, he's like, 'Somebody you know who made the report,' and I'm like, 'No, okay.' I mean yeah, you could easily impersonate."

Ad

Trending

On April 21, 2025, Klein took to his h3h3Productions YouTube channel to respond to Ian "iDubbbz's" Content Cop video. At the 13-minute mark of his video titled "My Response to iDubbbz," the 39-year-old shared details about a situation he had not publicly disclosed.

According to Ethan Klein, two human skulls were mailed to his home, prompting an FBI interview. He elaborated:

"There's something that I've never talked about publicly, but around the same time, we received two human skulls in the mail at our home, which led to us having a very pleasant interview with the FBI. Things have progressed well past the point of, 'That's just what the internet does.'"

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 13:55

"Entire video reeks of desperation" - Ethan Klein responds to iDubbbz over the Content Cop video

At the 16-minute mark, Ethan Klein asked iDubbbz "what he had done" that made him "more detestable" than the content creators with whom he worked to produce the most recent Content Cop video.

While claiming that the one-hour feature "reeked of desperation," the podcaster remarked:

Ad

"What happened? Am I so uniquely evil that you're willing to abandon your newfound principles after what? Less than a year? What is it that I've done, Ian, that makes me more detestable than any of the other people that you have Content Cop'd? And for what did you do this? To revitalize your dying career? This entire video reeks of desperation of being thrown together, and poorly researched."

Ad

iDubbbz has not responded to Ethan Klein as of this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More