Old videos of HasanAbi discussing "Diddy party" go viral

On April 18, 2025, old videos of Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," talking about a "Diddy party," went viral on social media. Controversial internet personality Daniel "Keemstar's" Drama Alert shared two clips from the Turkish-American personality's old livestreams on X.

In a 39-second video, HasanAbi discussed his Coachella experience, claiming to have seen afterparties hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs. While alleging that questionable imagery was shown at the event, the Los Angeles-based personality stated:

"I walked into this, like, back, like, sphere. EPCOT-looking thing in the back of, like, the house that P. Diddy was renting and was throwing afterparties at Coachella. And they were playing, like, these crazy, like, these crazy things for people who were high. Not me, of course. I had only a quarter [unintelligble] of mushrooms.

"And one of the images that they were playing was, like, this little girl... this, like, supposedly attractive very young girl, like, opening up a Christmas gift. And I think I told you about this where I was like, 'This is some real weird Alex Jones-style pedo thing here.'"

In another 26-second video, HasanAbi talked about breaking up with his girlfriend after she stated that she was going to a "Diddy party." The 33-year-old was heard saying:

"'... Me and my girlfriends are going to this Diddy party.' And I was like, 'Okay. You can go. You can go! I'm breaking up with you.' I broke up with her over the phone... then and there. That was probably one of the worst ways I've ever broken up with someone. I was like, 'No, you can go.' Like, 'Have fun, we're no longer dating.' I was in the f**king traffic, too."

Dan Saltman shared HasanAbi's alleged old X post where he seemingly said he would "love to hang in Diddy's Ciroc Entourage"

On April 17, 2025, Dan Saltman responded to HasanAbi allegedly "slandering" him by calling him a "diddler." He shared the Twitch streamer's alleged X post from December 20, 2012, in which he said he "would love to hang in Diddy's Ciroc Entourage."

The alleged social media post reads:

"I would love to hang in Diddy's Ciroc Entourage and trickle down bang anything thrown his way"

In response to the political commentator's "slanderous" remarks, Dan Saltman wrote:

"In honor of Hasan slandering me, calling me a "diddler", I want to be clear that only one of us has: - had sex with prostitutes (hasan) - visited a brothel that was raided for human trafficking (hasan again) - begged to be invited to a diddy party (hasan) https://archive.ph/GX57M"

As of this writing, HasanAbi has not commented on the old videos in which he spoke about "Diddy parties."

