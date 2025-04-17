When was Diddy's trial date originally scheduled to start? Bad Boy Records founder reportedly requests a 2-month delay

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team has requested to postpone his upcoming high-profile trial by two months. Billboard reported that in a letter to federal judge Arun Subramanian filed on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, the team blamed the prosecutors for delays, adding that they could not "in good conscience" go to trial at the scheduled date.

Federal authorities arrested the rapper last September on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Since then, two counts have been added to his indictment. Jury selection for the trial was due on May 5, followed by opening statements a week later.

Per Billboard, in the new filing, Combs' counsel stated that the delay will allow them "necessary time to prepare his defense" in light of the third superseding indictment filed earlier this month and issues with federal authorities turning over evidence.

In Diddy's original indictment, federal officers accused the Bad Boy Records founder of running a "criminal enterprise" that s*xually and physically abused "women and others" for years. This included participating in "freak off" parties where he often allegedly drugged the victims and coerced them into having s*x.

In January, prosecutors amended their filing to include three alleged victims that he forced to engage in "commercial s*x acts." It also claimed that the rapper and his associates pressured the victims and witnesses to remain silent.

A second superseding indictment filed in March accused Diddy of subjecting his employees to forced labor and abuse. This included helping the musician carry out his alleged trafficking schemes under threats of physical and financial harm. Notably, it did not level new charges, but expanded upon the racketeering claims.

Per USA Today, on April 3, prosecutors revised the indictment a third time to levy additional counts of s*x trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. The charges are associated with one of the aforementioned three victims.

Wednesday's filing, requesting a two-month delay, is far longer than the two weeks Diddy's attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos hinted at seeking.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, during a hearing on Monday, where Combs pleaded not guilty to the new charges, Agnifilo told Judge Subramanian that he might seek a "very short" two-week adjournment. He cited discovery issues as a reason. At the time, prosecutors opposed the delay, arguing Diddy's lawyers were stalling for time.

Per Billboard, Judge Subramanian had given them until Wednesday to file the said request, stating:

"We are a freight train moving toward trial."

Per the outlet, in the filing, Diddy's legal team argued that in the new indictment there was "substantially new conduct," adding that prosecutors were "still producing discovery." Agnifilo and Geragos, noting that prosecutors failed to turn over key materials, wrote:

"Under these circumstances, with discovery seemingly incomplete on a 15-year mandatory minimum count, we cannot, in good conscience, go to trial on the scheduled date."

The defense counsel reasoned that this was a problem the government "created," but still "opposed" their "reasonable request." They cited prosecutors missing Wednesday's deadline for giving time exhibits and a witness list, material related to one count in his indictment, and other evidence released to April's superseding indictment.

Combs is currently being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges levied against him. In light of the rapper's bail requests being denied, his attorneys previously asked for a "speedy trial."

Judge Subramanian stated that he would address the delay request during a previously scheduled hearing this Friday. However, he advised both parties to proceed as if the trial date had not been changed.

