"Making the genocide about himself": HasanAbi calls Ethan Klein a "narcissistic crybully"

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has called out H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein, labeling him a "narcissistic crybully." On April 23, 2025, the political commentator took to X to respond to the latter's most recent social media post. For context, in an Instagram Story, Klein shared a screenshot of writer and influencer Hen Mazzig's April 22, 2025, X post, in which the latter wrote:

"Ethan Klein is a creator who is deeply critical of Israel's actions, but because he thinks Israel should exist and points out antisemitism in the Free Palestine movement, people have wrongfully flooded CPS with calls that he is abusing his children and even sent human skulls to his home to make sure the CPS visit went poorly. If this is how you react to even the slightest criticism, you are not on the right side of history."

While claiming that Mazzig described "precisely" what was happening, Ethan Klein commented on HasanAbi's alleged "propaganda," writing:

"This is precisely what's happening. And Hasan's propaganda has been so affective he's managed to convince most of the left that I'm a radical Zionist with zero evidence... Chenmazzig (I can't tag) someone send him the new EK video about their blatant dogwhistle w a swastika."

Ethan Klein's April 23, 2025, Instagram Story in which he called out HasanAbi (Image via instagram.com/stories/h3h3productions)

Responding to Ethan Klein, HasanAbi called him a "narcissistic crybully" who was "making the genocide about himself." He added:

"I defended this dude for a year not knowing he was making fun of aaron bushnell & doing hasbara. then he tried to deplatform me & other pro palestinian ccs. he worked w the adl to make “zionist” a protected class on twitch. a narcissistic crybully making the genocide abt himself."

"We caught you in 4k" - Ethan Klein responds to HasanAbi calling him a "narcissistic crybully"

Ethan Klein responded to Hasan's labeling him a "narcissistic crybully" on the same day. Claiming that the Turkish-American personality was "caught in 4k," the H3 Podcast host wrote the following in an Instagram Story:

"Nah bro you are not living this one down, we caught you in 4k swastika boy."

Ethan Klein responds to Hasan via an Instagram Story (Image via instagram.com/stories/h3h3productions)

In related news, HasanAbi recently claimed that Ethan Klein will present himself as a "victim of vicious smears," in response to the podcaster's intention to debate Sam Seder.

