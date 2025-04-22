HasanAbi reacts to Ethan Klein agreeing to debate Sam Seder amid Content Cop drama

Twitch streamer HasanAbi recently reacted to H3 Podcast host and political commentator Ethan Klein agreeing to debate with Sam Seder, a Jewish progressive political commentator. To those unaware, Ethan Klein and HasanAbi have been beefing online for a while; however, their rivalry was recently exacerbated by the release of iDubbbz's content cop video targeting Klein, with HasanAbi being one of the collaborators who worked on the video.

Claiming that he was willing to debate with HasanAbi's "approved Jew," Ethan Klein said:

"I'll talk to Sam. Like, i have nothing to hide. People think that I am hiding from him. Well, guess what, I will speak with your approved Jew and I will prove to you guys that me and another approved Jew can work it out. You know, it's ironic that I probably have the same exact opinion he has about Israel. We're gonna talk and be like, 'Oh, so why does everyone hate you?'"

In his broadcast, HasanAbi clapped back at Klein, stating:

"Wait, what? Debate? They will most likely agree with one another. He is a committed anti-zionist, Ethan, I mean. I'm joking but that is probably what he'll do. He'll greatly present himself as being a victim of vicious smears from a lot of people who don't think he's sufficiently pro-Palestinian due to their incredible anti-semitic opinions and that he is simply misunderstood."

HasanAbi explains how he thinks a debate between Ethan Klein and Sam Seder would play out

Once co-hosts of the Leftovers Podcast, Ethan Klein and HasanAbi are staunch opponents in political commentary, holding contrasting opinions on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. This difference of opinion over the topic was why the podcast was also put on indefinite hiatus, and they have been vocal about their critical viewpoint about the other ever since.

Now, explaining how he believed an interaction between Ethan Klein and Sam Seder would play out, HasanAbi explained:

"He agrees with Sam Seder wholeheartedly, and Sam being the kind and gentle being that he is, will not push super hard to really figure what Ethan's world view looks like."

While gaining much popularity online, iDubbbz's Content Cop seems to have divided the viewers. Although not confirmed, it has been reported that the Content Cop video has received more dislikes than likes, amounting to over 300,000.

