"Parody of a Content Cop"— Fans react as dislikes on iDubbbz's Content Cop video about Ethan Klein reportedly surpass the likes

YouTube content creator Ian "iDubbbz's" recently released Content Cop video, which is focused on Ethan Klein, is reportedly receiving an aversive reaction on YouTube. The number of dislikes on the video has reportedly surpassed the number of likes it has received.

The video, as part of iDubbbz's iconic Content Cop series, involves the YouTuber digging into Ethan Klein's professional and personal life and behavior, with him commenting on Klein's political stances, online content generation, as well as his personal relationships and friendships.

This is typical as per the format of the Content Cop series, which involves extensive critical commentary of the subjects chosen for the videos of the series. Despite being one of the major contributors to iDubbbz's popularity in the mid-2010s, the latest addition to the series does not seem to be boding the audiences.

Many have taken to X to express their opinions on the latest Content Cop, with some netizens calling the video out for supposedly not living up to the standards of the series:

"A parody of a Content Cop," wrote X user @gregalmonte_

"It was absolute garbage slop," wrote X user @ACADEMIC_WEAP0N

"You know it’s bad when nobody likes h3 as well," wrote X user @destroynectar

On the other side, many netizens were left speculating as to why such a shift in public opinion was apparent:

"What sparked this sudden shift in public opinion?" wrote X user @SwaggyMcNasty

"What did he do exactly?" wrote X user @BN_OTAKU

"Why don't people like it?" wrote X user @X6Peluce

What are the statistics of iDubbbz's latest Content Cop YouTube video?

Despite much fanfare upon release, iDubbbz's Content Cop video seems not to be resonating with a large chunk of viewers, with the dislikes reportedly climbing over the likes. As per reports, the video has received more than a whopping 329,000 dislikes.

With the video having only approximately 298,000 likes, the dislikes make up 52% of the total interaction the video has received out of the 4.5 million-plus viewers it has garnered so far. Notably, the video has received over 95,000 comments within just a couple of days of the video being uploaded.

