Why is iDubbbz's "Content Cop" on Ethan Klein receiving backlash? Video reportedly garners over 100K dislikes

American YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" has been trending online since yesterday (April 16, 2025) after he released a "Content Cop" video targeted at H3 Podcast's Ethan Klein. The video also featured cameo appearances from Hasan "HasanAbi," DenimsTV, Morgan "Frogan," and SeanDaBlack.
The video essentially goes into Ethan Klein's past statements and political stances. For instance, iDubbbz appeared to be quite critical of Klein's alleged anti-Palestinian and pro-Israeli stance. Additionally, he accused him of harassing other creators, including HasanAbi.
Despite the detailed commentary, the Ethan Klein Content Cop video ended up garnering mixed reactions from the community. X page Yeet (@Awk20000) shared a screenshot disclosing the dislikes received on the video. The video allegedly has over 100K dislikes:
Why is iDubbbz's Content Cop video receiving backlash? Explaining the controversy
iDubbbz has returned with his first Content Cop video in quite a long time. Despite Ethan Klein's controversial background and the subsequent criticism by iDubbbz, the video has garnered some controversial reviews.
From the reaction online, it appears that the main discontentment has been due to the inclusion of the likes of HasanAbi, DenimsTV, and Frogan. All three have previously had controversies and Twitch suspensions.
For instance, HasanAbi was recently banned from Twitch (temporarily) for seemingly provoking violence against US Senator Rick Scott. Frogan has, in the past, been accused of anti-Semitism. Reacting to their inclusion in iDubbbz's video, Felix "xQc" said:
"Oh, hell no! Oh, hell no! Bro, 'Content Cop' and he picked the people that are the most content coppable of all time? Bro, you cannot make this up. He picked the most content coppable people of all time and makes a content cop with them? I can't, I can't."
iDubbbz, in his video, also addressed Ethan Klein's mental health. Fellow streamer Destiny, who reacted to the video, criticized iDubbbz and accused him of faking sympathy:
"Don't pretend like you care about mental health or any of that cringe sh*t. Just be based! Tell people to kill themselves, make fun of people who are on SSRIs, and make fun of people who have depression or anxiety. Just do that, just embrace the - I can't say the words on stream anymore- all the slurs, just do that. Go all in on it."
(Timestamp: 05:33:02)
YouTuber Daniel "Keemstar" addressed the situation on his LolCow Live podcast, calling out iDubbbz for his criticism, especially considering that Ethan and Hila Klein had supported his Creator Clash event:
"That entire show (H3 Podcast) has been supporting and platforming and getting behind Creator Clash, iDubbbz, and Anisa for years. Everybody f**king knows it. So I actually see where Ethan's coming from."
Ethan Klein had previously collaborated with iDubbbz, but their relationship has since deteriorated. Ethan was livestreaming the latest H3 Podcast when the new Content Cop was released, and he appeared visibly displeased.