Destiny blasts iDubbbz for remarks about Ethan Klein's mental health in his Content Cop video

Political streamer Steven "Destiny" has called out Ian "iDubbbz" over his viral Content Cop YouTube video about H3 podcast host Ethan Klein. One of the criticisms Destiny has leveled against iDubbbz concerns his remarks about Klein's mental health issues.

For context, on April 16, 2025, iDubbbz released a YouTube commentary video criticizing Ethan Klein, titled Content Cop - H3. This is his first "Content Cop" video in years. Its subject is Klein and his ongoing feud with Twitch streamers and content creators, like HasanAbi, Denims, and Noah Samsen, particularly about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Destiny, who has also been vocal about the drama, called out iDubbbz while reacting to the video during his livestream on Kick and YouTube on April 16, 2025. He said:

"Don't pretend like you care about mental health or any of that cringe sh*t. Just be based! Tell people to kill themselves, make fun of people who are on SSRIs, and make fun of people who have depression or anxiety. Just do that, just embrace the - I can't say the words on stream anymore- all the slurs, just do that. Go all in on it."

Destiny claims iDubbbz is using "gaslighting" to criticize Ethan Klein in his Content Cop video

After asking iDubbbz to "go all in on it," Destiny further criticized the YouTuber for using "lefty bullsh*t" tactics and seemingly discrediting Ethan Klein's talking points:

"But don't do this lefty bullsh*t of, 'Oh, you're presenting these criticisms of what another person is saying? Maybe you're just actually f**king crazy, dude. Did you ever think that maybe every single thing that you are saying is just the result of a huge mental health ailment that you are not capable of perceiving?'

"But me, who exists by the way among your harshest critics, maybe I am able to perceive the thing that you are not. And I am able to diagnose you without problem. I am able to tell that every single thing that you just say is coming from a deep insecurity and deep depression, and you just need to log off and touch grass, and take a break."

The political streamer went on to criticize the remarks about mental health in the Content Cop video as "the worst type of gaslighting":

"This is the worst type of gaslighting in the universe. The internet was a better place when Ian said the N-word. It is the most masked on deranged type of criticism."

IDubbbz's Content Cop about Ethan Klein has invited a lot of reactions from various streamers online. HasanAbi, one of the collaborators for the YouTube video, has urged his followers to watch it.

On the other hand, Asmongold has criticized the video's collaborators for being "left-leaning political people."

