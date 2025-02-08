Ethan Klein discloses how HasanAbi made a rant against Destiny the first time they met

Podcast host and YouTuber Ethan Klein of the H3 Podcast has recently been embroiled in a feud with Hasan Piker "HasanAbi." Klein has even launched a one-hour-43-minute-long content nuke targeted at the Twitch streamer. Recently, he took to one of his H3 Podcast episodes to reveal how Hasan made a rant against Destiny the first time he entered the studio.

For context, Hasan and Klein used to be co-hosts of the Leftover Podcast (now discontinued). Additionally, Hasan also has an ongoing feud with Destiny (both political streamers). Speaking about the first time the Twitch streamer stepped into the H3 studios, Klein said that he:

"When he came in here for the first show, he immediately said to me and everybody, 'Avoid Destiny. He's the worst person alive, don't talk about Destiny, don't think about Destiny, Destiny is the monster.' He gave like a prepared five minute speech about how to ignore Destiny and poisoning the well."

He added:

"It was like, 'Bro, what are you talking about?' Ity kinda threw me off-guard because I don't think about Destiny ever. But now I'm kinda curious."

Ethan Klein reacts to HasanAbi refusing to watch his content nuke video

Ethan Klein and HasanAbi have recently been caught up in a heated feud. Klein has even offered to debate Hasan, but only on the condition that Hasan watches his content nuke video about him. Unsurprisingly, Hasan has refused to watch the video.

Despite the refusal, Hasan has stated that he is still willing to debate Ethan. Reacting to Hasan's comments, Ethan said:

"Can you just watch the f**king video? I believe he said he would watch the video with me. I wonder if that would be worth considering. I don't know. The problem is, if I get on a call with Hasan, I know he's just a full-on debate pervert. He's just gonna shout over me and go on crazy tangents."

In the same podcast, Ethan Klein also mentioned that he is planning to launch a Content Nuke Part 2 on HasanAbi:

"If you thought the first one (part one) was spiteful, you're wrong. You should feel nervous 'cause I'll tell you explicitly that this one (part two) is from spite with the purpose of making you and your audience feel bad."

It's unclear when Ethan Klein will release Part Two of his viral Content Nuke series against HasanAbi. The first installment, available on the H3H3Productions channel, has already amassed over 2.5 million views.

