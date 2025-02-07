HasanAbi reacts to Ethan Klein announcing second YouTube video and insinuates the first "Content Nuke" did not work

Twitch streamer HasanAbi has responded to H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein's announcement that he would be releasing a second YouTube video directed at the political commentator. This announcement comes just days after Klein released a video (titled Content Nuke - Hasan Piker) targeting HasanAbi with a number of allegations, including those of "radicalizing" others and supporting the Communist Party of China.

HasanAbi has insinuated that Klein is releasing a second video about him since the first one "did not work", and that the new video would depict Klein engaging in "petty sh** slander":

"And since the quote unquote content nuke did not work, he's just going to go and, you know, engage in petty sh** slander."

Furthermore, the political commentator compared his "haters" to supporters of US President Donald Trump who defend a popular right-wing X user named Ian Miles Cheong:

"And there's already enough haters of mine out there that they'll entertain anything. In the same vein as... the way, you know, Trump supporters will agree to whatever kind of idiotic thing that Ian Miles Wrong (Cheong) is posting."

"This is his own undoing": HasanAbi reacts to Ethan Klein's announcement of a second video focused on the former

Ethan Klein and HasanAbi have been beefing intensely recently. Their feud started forming when the two decided to split ways and call an end to their collective podcast, Leftovers. As Ethan Klein had previously announced, the dissolution of the podcast came as a result of a difference in opinion between Klein and HasanAbi over the Israel-Gaza conflict following the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Now, claiming that Ethan Klein's upcoming second video would possibly involve him "upping the ante" and saying "unhinged things", HasanAbi said:

"Like, things are not going to get better for him. And this is his own, this is his own undoing, and I don't think he'll be able to... I think he's just going to keep increasing and upping the ante, and saying more and more unhinged things because he's not thinking clearly in this process, and any kind of statement I make about this... is not going to reach him in a positive way."

Labeling the first content nuke video by Ethan Klein as "spiteful", HasanAbi continued:

"From what I understand he's saying his next nuke, that he's going to make another one, is going to be spiteful, as though the first one wasn't."

Talking about the matter during a broadcast, Ethan Klein had previously claimed that HasanAbi had "duped" him and was a "Trojan Horse", referring to the days the two worked at the podcast together. This was reacted to by Twitch streamer Denims, who called Klein a "forty-year-old child".

