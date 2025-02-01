"A forty year old child": Denims seemingly mocks Ethan Klein for claiming he was "duped" by HasanAbi

Twitch streamer Denims recently talked about Ethan Klein's Content Nuke-Hasan Piker YouTube video, in which Klein talked about the former Leftovers podcast co-host and fellow Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi". The two had separated due to their conflicting views on Israel and Palestine after the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Since then, the streamer has condemned HasanAbi, even suggesting that he was a "Trojan Horse" all along, and had allegedly joined the Leftovers podcast to radicalize Klein's audience.

Focusing on Ethan Klein's claim that HasanAbi had "duped" him, Denims mocked Ethan Klein and stated:

"Me! A forty year old child, was duped by Hamas Piker... Hasan groomed me when I was a neurodivergent minor at the ripe age of forty. I was a total f**king moron when I fell for it a year ago but now, thankfully, the rest of my brain developed so I'm all good. What is happening? What are we doing here?"

Ethan Klein calls out Denims for being wrong about the man who confronted the former not being a HasanAbi fan

In his video, Ethan Klein claimed that during their time together in the podcast, HasanAbi had been "turning" his audience against him. He also labeled HasanAbi as a "sociopath" who had possibly "manipulated" him throughout their time together.

In her broadcast, Denims had also been reacting to certain clips, one of which showed an individual seemingly confronting Ethan Klein while he was inside the car. The individual was seen using terms that Denims claimed were part of the lingo of a typical Sneako fan, and not that of a HasanAbi follower:

"Okay, can I just say really quickly. It's very obvious from the way that guy is talking, he's a Sneako fan. Like, I'm sorry, that language is not Hasan fan verbage. Like, that's very clear Sneako lexicon. Can we just be honest for just two seconds. Just like be real, wallahi that is not... No. No."

However, much to her dismay, the clip was followed by another clip of the same individual meeting up with HasanAbi and declaring that he was a major fan of the political commentator.

The entire ordeal was uploaded to Klein's Instagram account as a "Story".

Ethan Klein made several other major allegations against HasanAbi in his Content Nuke YouTube video. Some of these included promoting the CCP, radicalizing liberals, and claiming that Twitch as a platform was protecting HasanAbi.

