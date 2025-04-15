“My dog just got killed” - Keemstar’s pet dog tragically passes away during LolCow livestream

YouTuber and online personality Daniel "Keemstar" shared a rather tragic update during his latest LolCow livestream (April 14, 2025). The YouTuber revealed that his pet dog (named Skip) was killed after being hit by a vehicle. What's more disturbing is that this incident occurred while he was streaming the podcast episode with Steven "Boogie2988."
LolCow Live is a podcast by Keemstar, Boogie2988, WingsOfRedemption, and TommyC. The latest episode was uploaded yesterday. At around the one hour and 30 minutes mark, someone knocked on the YouTuber's room and delivered the tragic news. He promptly got up and left the room for a few minutes. When he returned, a visibly emotional Keemstar said:
"Boogie, I have to end the show. My dog just got killed. Skip just got hit by a car. I gotta go."
The livestream is still up on the LolCow Live YouTube channel. The video even garnered some heartfelt comments from his fans, who expressed their condolences. Here are a few messages from the comments section:
"Losing a beloved pet from old age is one thing. But losing them like that is the worst thing imaginable," said @powcod7455
"I think this is the first time Keem actually cried. I didn’t know he has emotions. Rip skip. No one deserves to loose a puppy." said @LOLCOWUPDATES
"Losing a beloved pet sucks, im sure hes in a better place now, waiting for you, R.I.P. Skip," said @coltonbarnes7861
Watch: Keemstar shares an adorable video of Skip on his socials
Losing a pet is always a difficult experience. During his latest podcast livestream with YouTuber Boogie2988, Keemstar shared the heartbreaking news that his dog Skip, had passed away after being hit by a car while he was streaming the episode.
The YouTuber has previously shared several videos and pictures of his dog, Skip. The most recent video on his channel — posted in March this year — features an adorable clip of Skip playing in the snow. Keemstar also shared a snippet of this moment on X:
For those wondering, Keemstar's dog Skip, was a Golden Collie, a mix between a purebred Border Collie (his father) and an Irish Cream Golden Retriever (his mother). This was confirmed by the YouTueber via his X page:
"His father was a purebred border collie champion & his mother was a show golden retriever. He’s a golden collie."
Since the podcast, Keemstar hasn’t shared any further updates regarding the situation. His last activity online was before the podcast episode went live.