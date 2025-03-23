YouTuber Wings of Redemption gets into a fight with Keemstar, seemingly assaults his wife on livestream

Jordie McCraty Jordan, better known as "Wings of Redemption," has gone viral on social media for controversial reasons. On March 22, 2025, several clips from the ongoing "Fat Camp" broadcast on the Lolcow Live YouTube channel surfaced on X. For context, Lolcow Live is a livestream channel owned by Daniel "Keemstar", which features Wings of Redemption and Steven "Boogie2988" as co-hosts.

In a 13-second video shared by Drama Alert (also owned by Keemstar), Wings of Redemption was seen getting into a fight with Keemstar. When the former appeared to confront the latter, Daniel remarked:

"Why are you being loud to my face? (Wings of Redemption pushes Keemstar) Dude, are you f**king... are you f**king serious?!"

Later, the 43-year-old claimed that the physical tussle resulted in him getting hurt, as he was bleeding from his neck. Providing details about the situation, Keemstar said:

"And I think he was getting loud on my face. I'm like, 'Are you serious?' And then he started pushing me. I'm like, 'Dude, I'm going to swing if you keep doing that.' And then he went to grab me like this (YouTuber puts his right hand around his neck). And I kept saying, 'I'm going to hit you. I'm going to hit you!' And somehow it got broken up or whatever."

Wings of Redemption seemingly assaults his wife during "Fat Camp" on the Lolcow Live broadcast

Another video from the same episode of the "Fat Camp" series on the Lolcow Live stream garnered traction on X, showing Wings of Redemption seemingly assaulting his wife.

In the clip, Jordie appeared to confront Keemstar again but was stopped by his wife, who told him to back off. Wings of Redemption responded by pushing his wife, causing her to fall over, and she broke down in tears.

Keemstar eventually addressed the situation on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, saying that no one was seriously hurt and that "everyone was fine." Furthermore, he disclosed that the YouTuber had been kicked out of "Fat Camp" because of the altercation with his wife:

"Everyone is fine. No one is seriously hurt. He apologized to me. I accept his apology. The other clip of wings pushing his wife resulted in Wings being kicked from Fat Camp. Obviously that’s totally unacceptable. I’m not really sure what’s gonna happen in the future but as of right now we just need to de-escalate the situation. Thank you for all the concerns, but I promise you everyone’s fine." Keemstar wrote on X.

On the same day, Drama Alert shared Wings of Redemption's Discord messages, in which he stated that he did not assault his wife, claiming that she "tripped on the table from his forward momentum."

