"So much pain it induced vomiting": YouTube streamer Wings of Redemption shares pictures after being hospitalized with kidney stones

YouTube and Twitch streamer Jordie Jordan, better known to his community as Wings of Redemption, has been diagnosed with kidney stones and recently shared pictures of himself in a hospital bed while being medicated for the same. Jordie has yet to share more news about the condition. He shed light on his condition yesterday on Twitter, where he nonchalantly asked his followers what people do when they get them.

Several hours after making the inquiry about when people should go to the hospital, Wings of Redemption shared a picture of himself lying on a hospital bed and announced that he definitely has stones in his kidney. The streamer also noted the excruciating pain and discomfort that he felt, saying it was so painful that it induced vomiting:

"So your boy had a kidney stone. I think the worse is over now. They’re no joke so much pain it induced vomiting."

Jordie Jordan @WORGODICP So your boy had a kidney stone. I think the worse is over now. They’re no joke so much pain it induced vomiting. pic.twitter.com/fuCJCTgsO3

"Hope things get better": Twitter reacts to YouTuber Wings of Redemption getting kidney stones

Wings of Redemption is a 37-year-old YouTuber and former Call of Duty commentator who currently covers a wide variety of FPS content on his channel. Recently, he streams shooting games such as Call of Duty, Rainbow Six Seige, and others on YouTube, where he has over 450,000 subscribers. Meanwhile, his Twitch, where he has been inactive for years, still boasts over 200,000 followers.

The content creator started making videos back in 2009 and has been embroiled in a fair few controversies since then. He was notably kicked out of a fairly successful podcast called PainKiller Already, which he'd helped launch with fellow Call of Duty creators WoodysGamertag and FPS Kyle.

Fans of Wings of Redemption were quite concerned with his situation with the kidney stones, and fellow YouTubers also hoped he would get better. TKs Mantis, another streamer and video creator, hoped he had gotten past the most painful stage, writing:

"Hope things get better for you tonight starting now. That sucks for sure, and it doesn't sound like a very nice way to spend your night."

TKs-Mantis @TKsMantis @WORGODICP Hope things get better for you tonight starting now. That sucks for sure, and it doesn't sound like a very nice way to spend your night.



Get well soon, my dude! Take a chill night.

Many others noted how painful kidney stones are. Here are some more general reactions from Twitter wishing him a swift recovery:

KHuck1013 @KH101315 those are no joke, hope your okay! @WORGODICPthose are no joke, hope your okay!

FXK Nate @ihateFXK @WORGODICP I have had a lot of physical pain in my life, kidney stones are the worst. Hope you rest up and feel better

Dainéil Ó Corra @dejaCorra @WORGODICP Worst pain I’ve experienced in my life. As you said, I had to tell my partner to pull over on the highway to start vomiting

smiley 🎸🔥 @actuallysmiley

i wish you the best @WORGODICP get better soon mani wish you the best

As mentioned before, Wings of Redemption has been part of a fair few scandals in the past, including his beef with Hutch and Keemstar. Perhaps the worse was when ProSyndicate released screenshots of texts from the YouTuber where he appeared to bribe the former to throw a multiplayer match.

As per Playboard.co, Wings of Redemption has been regularly streaming on YouTube with an average concurrent viewership of around 300 over the last month. His last stream was two days ago, one day before his tweets about the kidney stone.