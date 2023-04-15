Podcasts have gained popularity as a forum for discussing the most recent trends and advancements in the esports business, which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing industries in the world. The best esports podcasts include original perspectives and analyses on a variety of topics, including team chemistry, player strategy, and business aspects of the sector.

These podcasts cater to a variety of esports community interests, each with a unique focus. While some cover the competitive gaming and research side of the industry, others handle the business side, offering insightful commentary and guidance for professionals and investors.

Top 5 esports podcasts you should follow

1) The Eavesdrop Podcast

Hector Rodriguez, a former professional Call of Duty player and creator of the esports league Optic Gaming, serves as the host of The Eavesdrop Podcast. Players, coaches, streamers, and content producers are among the most prominent personalities in the gaming sector who have been interviewed for the program.

The Eavesdrop Podcast's focus on gaming and culture is another distinctive aspect. The podcast analyzes the impact of video games and esports on forming and reshaping communities as well as the many viewpoints and experiences of players and spectators from around the world.

The podcast offers a distinct viewpoint on gaming and offers insightful information on the lives and personal histories of those who work for them. Anyone interested in the gaming community and business should listen to the podcast.

2) The Flank

Considered a Call of Duty esports podcast, The Flank focuses on offering in-depth analysis and views on the game's competitive landscape. Enable, Pacman, and Slacked, three former professional Call of Duty players, serve as the hosts.

The emphasis on the characters and behind-the-scenes tales of players and teams in the Call of Duty esports arena is a distinctive feature of The Flank Podcast. It also stands out for its thorough examination of the tactics and gameplay employed by top teams in Call of Duty esports contests. The hosts analyze the games and offer information on how players and coaches make decisions.

3) Prep Phase Podcast

Prep Phase aims to assist gamers and esports competitors in enhancing their performance via effective planning and training. The podcast offers tips and methods for improving time management, mental and physical well-being, decision-making abilities, and gameplay mechanics.

Prep Phase stands out for its emphasis on the value of both physical and mental health in esports. The podcast addresses the effects that physical and mental health may have on gameplay performance and offers advice on how to live a healthy lifestyle, including recommendations on exercise, nutrition, and sleep.

Prep Phase provides an insightful viewpoint on the relationship between gaming, esports, and personal growth overall.

4) Esports Connected

Megan Van is the host of the podcast Esports Connected, which delves into the world of esports and all of its facets. Known for hosting and commentating on esports events, Megan has collaborated with a number of companies, including Blizzard Entertainment, ESL, and Dreamhack.

The host delves deeply into the most recent esports business news and trends in the podcasts, covering subjects like player profiles, team dynamics, game updates, and event highlights. The inclusion of interviews with well-known professionals on the field, including players, coaches, and commentators, is one of its special qualities.

For anyone wishing to keep up with the most recent advancements in the esports scene, Esports Connected is an ideal source.

5) The Esports Business Podcast

The Esports Business Podcast is devoted to offering in-depth views and analysis on the business side of the esports market. The podcast, which is hosted by industry professionals, covers a broad range of subjects including sponsorship agreements, brand collaborations, event production, and revenue creation.

The Esports Business Podcast stands out for its emphasis on giving businesses wishing to invest in the esports industry useful insights and counsel. Industry leaders and experts are interviewed about their experiences and best practices for navigating a complicated and quickly changing ecosystem.

From the nuances of gaming and strategy to the economic and marketing aspects of the industry, these podcasts offer distinct perspectives and insights into the world of esports. You can keep up with the most recent esports news and trends by subscribing to these podcasts, and you can also learn insightful tips and advice from pros in the field.

