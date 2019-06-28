ESL India: Start Your Esports Career in India With ESL India Premiership Starter Cup

ESL India Premiership

For many people, esports may be something that they have heard of in the last year or so, with the rapid growth of the industry due to Tencent’s hit mobile battle royale game - PUBG Mobile and its esports competitions.

However, esports has been present in India long before that. One of the leading tournaments of India is the Omen by HP ESL India Premiership which has produced many esports organizations, full-time gamers, and has been organizing a number of live events.

Watching esports players travel and participate in tournaments is a dream many gamers want to experience.

What better way to get about this dream than with the Omen by HP ESL India Premiership Starter Cup. Winning the Starter Cup will place you in the ESL India Premiership Challenger Cup followed by the Masters League.

Money is also big in the Omen by HP ESL India Premiership. For 2019, the three seasons of the tournament (Summer, Fall, and Winter) will have a combined prize pool of Rs. 1.1 crores.

The ESL India Premiership Starter Cup is open to all players. The Cup is available for four titles that the ESL India Premiership has currently included in their competition. These include two PC games and two mobile ones so that gamers across these two platforms can experience competitive gaming. The two PC games are CS:GO and Dota 2 while the mobile games are Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

Currently, registrations in the Starter Cup for the Fall season of the competition are open on ESL Play. The Starter Cup will be commencing from July 4 while the last date for registration is July 3.

Currently, the Omen by HP ESL India Premiership Summer Season 2019 LAN Final is going to be held in Mumbai over the upcoming weekend. The tournament has a prize pool of Rs. 30 Lacs. Click here to read more about it.

