ESL India Premiership Summer Season 2019 LAN Final Prize Pool Revealed; Who Will Earn How much?

Wasif
CONTRIBUTOR
News
19   //    24 Jun 2019, 23:11 IST

Image via ESL India
Image via ESL India

The Omen by HP ESL India Premiership Summer Season 2019 LAN Finale is going to be held this weekend on June 29 and 30 with a lot of money up for grabs. The ₹30 lacs prize pool will be split between the four games:- Dota 2, CS: GO, Brawl Stars and Clash Royale.

12 teams and 4 Clash Royale players will be participating in the finale at the Dublin Square, Kurla West, Mumbai. The top four teams in the Masters League table have qualified for the event. The OMEN by HP ESL India Premiership is India's longest running esports competition.

Also read, ESL India Premiership Summer Season LAN Finale to be held at Mumbai; Qualified teams.

The distribution of the prize pool among the four games are as follows-

Dota 2- ₹10,25,000

CS: GO- ₹10,25,000

Brawl Stars- ₹6,50,000

Clash Royale- ₹2,50,000

The two PC titles, CS: GO and Dota 2 will be having the highest chunk of the prize pool. This will be the first live event for Brawl Stars, Supercell newest freemium mobile MOBA and it will be having a higher prize pool than Clash Royale, which has been a part of the ESL India Premiership from the beginning.

Individual prize pool based on position at live finals in Mumbai for CS: GO and Dota 2 are-

  1. ₹5,25,000
  2. ₹2,50,000
  3. ₹1,25,000
  4. ₹1,25,000

Individual prize pool for Brawl Stars is-

  1. ₹3,50,000
  2. ₹1,50,000
  3. ₹75,000
  4. ₹75,000

And finally for Clash Royale, the individual prize pool is-

  1. ₹1,25,000
  2. ₹75,000
  3. ₹25,000
  4. ₹25,000
Image via ESL India
Image via ESL India

The summer season will be followed by the fall season from 4 July which will be having a similar format to the present one. The starter cups will be open to all and will be followed by the challenger cup and then the Masters League which will decide qualification the fall season LAN finale.

The total prize pool for the entire year of the OMEN by HP ESL India Premiership 2019 is ₹1.1 crores.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News.







ESL India Premiership Reckoning Esports Masters League 2019
