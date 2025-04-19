"Over 50% dislikes": Ethan Klein claims many people don't like iDubbbz's Content Cop, Hila Klein calls it an "incoherent mess"

On the April 18, 2025 H3 Podcast live stream, Ethan Klein and his wife Hila tore into the Content Cop video posted by Ian "iDubbbz" on April 16. The video, titled Content Cop - H3, has been going viral in the political streaming circles after Ian brought back the old commentary series on his YouTube channel to criticize Ethan's political takes and his ongoing beef with streamers like HasanAbi, Denims, and Frogan.

Ethan Klein had already reacted to a part of iDubbbz's hours after it initially released on April 16, and claimed that the video was "pathetic" and "mean-spirited". On the latest H3 Podcast stream, Ethan noted the supposed like-to-dislike ratio on the video and claimed that it had more negative reactions on YouTube, saying the Content Cop "doesn't make sense":

"This video is doing well, view-wise. It has over 50% dislikes, so clearly there are a lot of people who don't like it. What interests me, I think, what's indicative of how nonsensical this entire hate movement is against me, is that you cannot watch this video and think it's actually good. It doesn't even make sense."

His wife, Hila Klein, added more criticism against iDubbbz and called the Content Cop an "incoherent mess":

"No, and if it's for somebody who hasn't been following the story, this must be like the most incoherent mess."

Ethan Klein further claimed that the video apparently seemed like some personal drama rather than a proper criticism:

"It just seems like some personal drama."

Ethan Klein says iDubbbz has been "left behind" while comparing his Content Nuke on HasanAbi and the Content Cop about himself

Both Ethan and Hila Klein went on to level more criticism against the Content Cop video. In the same H3 Podcast stream, Hila notes how iDubbbz has not released a video like that in years and insinuates that other people have gotten better at such content:

"Stakes keep getting higher, the level goes up. The content people are making are not what it used to be; it's better."

Ethan Klein claimed that iDubbbz has been left behind in terms of commentary videos like the Content Cop:

"He's [iDubbbz] left behind."

He went on to compare the Content Nuke about HasanAbi that Ethan released earlier this year, and claimed that iDubbbz's Content Nuke is not as polished or factual:

"By the way, I want to say, looking back at the video I made on Hasan, I stand so firmly, I'm so proud of that work. I feel like it's so polished, it's well researched, it's well conceived, the arguments are substantially based on actual stuff. Holy f**k! To me, this is just hilarious that this is somehow a response to that, I think."

In related news, on the same broadcast, Ethan Klein took a dig at HasanAbi for not live-reacting to his Content Nuke, and even Asmongold has commended Ethan for responding to the Content Cop on a livestream.

