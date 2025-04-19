"Hasan never reacted": Asmongold praises Ethan Klein for reacting to iDubbbz's Content Cop on livestream, unlike HasanAbi

Zack "Asmongold" has praised Ethan Klein for reacting to the viral Content Cop video on the H3 Podcast live stream and points out how Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" never reacted to the Content Nuke video posted by Ethan earlier this year. For context, on April 16, 2025, iDubbbz released Content Cop - H3, criticizing Ethan on YouTube in an hour-long video for his various political takes and his beef with certain Twitch streamers like Denims, Froga, and HasanAbi.

Asmongold, on his April 18 Twitch stream, commended Klein for responding to iDubbbbz soon after the video was released while livestreaming on the H3 Podcast channel and pointed out that earlier this year, HasanAbi had refused to react to a video that Ethan Klein had posted criticizing the political Twitch streamer.

Asmongold said:

"I have to say that I respect Ethan in a way because Ethan reacted to this Content Cop right off the rip. Immediately, instantaneously reacted to it. Whereas Hasan never reacted to Ethan's video about him. And I think Hasan should have reacted to it."

Asmongold noted that he understands HasanAbi's reasons for not reacting to Ethan Klein's Content Nuke, and proclaimed that the H3 Podcast host has "big d**k energy" for live reacting to iDubbbz's Content Cop:

"I know he [HasanAbi] is not going to, and I get why he is not going to. I understand. But at the same time, I got to admire a guy that- a massive video gets put out on you, a Content Cop, and you immediately live react to it. That's big d**k energy man, it is!"

Ethan Klein takes a dig at HasanAbi for not reacting to his Content Nuke while live reacting to the iDubbbz's Content Cop

Expand Tweet

Ethan Klein had reacted to a part of the Content Cop on April 16 and returned to another live stream on the H3 Podcast channel on April 18 to resume his live reaction. Before starting, he took shots at HasanAbi for not watching the Content Nuke live and said:

"I hope that Hasan Piker is watching how I responded to the video directly on Wednesday and today as an example of how it's done. This is what you should do, okay? And if it's as bad as you say, then it should be fun. Look how much fun we are having, the views are great, everybody's piled in. It's a win-win, buddy."

Ethan Klein added:

"Just watch the video on stream and eviscerate it like I am going to do to iDubbbz, right?"

Readers should note that iDubbbz's Content Cop on Ethan has received mixed reactions online, with the number of dislikes on the YouTube video reportedly surpassing the number of likes in a couple of days.

