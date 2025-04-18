Ethan Klein vs iDubbbz: Exploring YouTubers' friendship and eventual falling out

Controversial YouTuber and podcast host Ethan Klein (H3 Podcast) is currently trending after being the subject of Ian "iDubbbz's" latest "Content Cop" video. As the name suggests, the video focused on Klein's various controversial statements and political stances. Essentially, it was a critique of the YouTuber. However, the situation wasn't necessarily like this from the start.

Ad

For those unaware, iDubbbz and Ethan Klein were friends and even collaborators in the past. This article will explore that side of their relationship and how it eventually fell through.

Ethan Klein and iDubbbz's friendship explored

YouTuber and podcaster Ethan Klein and his wife, Hila Klein (co-hosts of H3 Podcast), used to share a close camaraderie with fellow creator iDubbbz. This can be traced back to 2017. For instance, iDubbbz sparked controversy when he used the "N-word" and the "F-word" (used frequently in his community as a self-troll).

Ad

Trending

Despite creators like Tana Mongeau expressing their discontentment with the words, Ethan Klein defended iDubbbz and stated that his statements do not intend malice (via Vice):

"When iDubbbz comes on, he says ‘ni**er fa**ot’, but he’s using it contextually. There’s not someone in his video that he’s setting up to look bad. It’s completely different. We’re just talking about the usage of a word in a contextual discussion versus actual implied, real racism, where they’re depicting black people in this fucking horrible manner.”

Ad

Ethan publicly defended iDubbbz during controversies, such as when iDubbbz faced backlash over his then-girlfriend (now wife) Anisa Jomha's OF account in 2020. Ethan also promoted iDubbbz's Creator Clash boxing events, a charity initiative iDubbbz launched in 2022.

iDubbbz's friendship with Ethan and his team can be further traced back to his occasional appearances on the H3 Podcast, where he has been a guest multiple times:

Ad

Why did Ethan Klein and iDubbbz have a feud?

One of the main reasons behind their falling out appears to be political differences. Longtime followers of Ethan Klein will know that he has been vocal about his support for Israel and often critical of the Palestinian movement.

Much of iDubbbz's 2025 Content Cop video centers around critiquing Ethan's political stance. Notably, the video features appearances from fellow streamers HasanAbi, DenimsTV, and Frogan, all of whom have previously criticized Ethan.

Ad

Ad

Both Ethan Klein and Hila reacted to the Content Cop video, criticizing iDubbbz for his takes. One particular point of contention was when iDubbbz referred to Hila simply as "Ethan's wife," which she found reductive:

"I know but they do that all the time, and it makes me feel a certain way... Like, we are friends, Ian. We were. I know your name. I know Anisa's (iDubbbz's wife) name. I don't call Anisa your wife, I don't say Ian's wife. You know?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Content Cop video has received mixed reactions from the social media community. It hasn't had the best reception overall, with backend analytics indicating that it has garnered over 51% dislikes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyan Mukherjee Shreyan is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, focusing on streamer content. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature, and journalism was the most logical next step for him. Although titles like FIFA 08 and GTA San Andreas acted as the catalyst for his love of video games, the exponential growth of the streaming community also propelled his interest in the genre. He also has a prior work experience of 2 years.



Shreyan considers factual and accurate content to be the most important as a creator and a reader. He ensures this by double checking every piece of information in his articles and sourcing it from streamers directly rather than depend on third parties. His works have caught the attention of the heavyweights, with the PR team of Sidemen (a YouTube group he’s been following since his teenage days) and Chess.com reaching out to him for sending exclusive press releases.



Shreyan would love to drop into the virtual world of FIFA/EA FC and explore it further but, he would recommend playing Red Dead Redemption 2 to gaming skeptics for its top-tier gameplay, story and characters. During his downtime, he enjoys balancing his interests in reading, watching films and sports, and of course, playing video games. Know More