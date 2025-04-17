"His wife has a name"— Ethan and Hila Klein call out iDubbbz for not refering to her by name in the viral Content Cop video

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein and Hila Klein recently called out YouTuber Ian "iDubbbz" for not referring to Hila by her name in IDubbbz's latest Content Cop video. To those unaware, the Content Cop is dedicated to Ethan Klein, and also features known critics of Klein, such as fellow Twitch political commentators as Morgan "Frogan" and Hasan "HasanAbi."

In the video, iDubbbz would repeatedly refer to Hila Klein as simply Ethan Klein's "wife," while not calling her name out loud. This seemed to irk Hila Klein while Ethan reacted to the video, with her pitching in the middle of Ethan's reaction to say:

"His wife has a name and you know her, by the way, sorry."

Supporting her, Klein also pointed out that HasanAbi had supposedly previously done the same as well:

"Why do people do that? Hasan does that too. 'Ethan's wife.'"

"It makes me feel a certain way": Hila Klein calls out iDubbbz for not referring to her by name in his Content Cop on Ethan Klein

iDubbbz released the Content Cop YouTube video on April 17, 2025, with content creators and netizens giving varied reactions online. The video has received over 3 million views within twenty-four hours of being uploaded on the Google-owned video sharing platform.

In the video, iDubbbz touched on a number of topics, including Ethan Klein's friendships and personal relationships alongside his outspoken opinions on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, which has put Klein at odds with fellow Twitch streamer HasanAbi as well.

However, one of the seemingly common behaviors by Klein's detractors that seemed to irk Hila Klein was their tendency to refer to her as simply Ethan's wife without actually addressing her by her name:

"I know but they do that all the time, and it makes me feel a certain way... Like, we are friends, Ian. We were. I know your name. I know Anisa's (iDubbbz's wife) name. I don't call Anisa your wife, I don't say Ian's wife. You know?"

Twitch streaming personality Félix "xQc" also recently reviewed the latest Content Cop. He expressed his disappointment with the video during his Twitch broadcast, even leaving a comment under iDubbbz's video and labeling it as "content slop" while stating that the video as a whole was a "nothing burger."

