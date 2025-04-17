xQc reviews the Content Cop on Ethan Klein and calls iDubbbz's video "content slop" and a "nothing burger"

Twitch and Kick streamer Félix "xQc" recently reviewed the viral Content Cop video recently uploaded by iDubbbz, which targeted H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein. The video was uploaded by iDubbbz on April 16, 2025, and follows the typical format of the series in which the YouTuber critiques various aspects of the online content made by the subject of the video, as well as their off-screen behavior.

After reacting to the Content Cop, xQc dismissed the significance of it, with him labeling the episode as a "content slop" while calling it a "nothing burger":

"Um, dude, I don't even know what to say... Like, guys, I really didn't want to be harsh on the video. Off the rip. I didn't want to be harsh. Saw the dislikes, I'd still give it a shot. Okay? And this was like the most nothing burger of all time."

xQc leaves a comment under iDubbbz's Content Cop video after reviewing it during broadcast

iDubbbz had gained much notoriety around 2015 with the advent of his Content Cop series, which involved critical commentary based around controversial internet personalities and YouTubers of that time. iDubbbz's Content Cop was considered unique for its atypical take on commentary, a famous genre on YouTube in the mid-2010s, by combining it with slapstick humor, parodical skits, and even public interactions.

The latest addition to the Content Cop series, dedicated to Ethan Klein, featured a number of other content creators. As per the video's description, it had been made in collaboration with content creators who are known to be publicly vocal detractors of Ethan Klein, including fellow Twitch streamers and political commentators Morgan "Frogan" and Hasan "HasanAbi."

However, xQc seemed to be unimpressed with the Content Cop, with him expressing that the video could have been higher in quality while having a shorter runtime. Hence, he left a comment under the video, which stated:

"I watched and it didn't really give me the content cop vibe of the old days. This was more like, a content slop."

To those unaware, HasanAbi and Ethan Klein have been beefing online as of late, particularly owing to the difference in their political takes and identities. This was exacerbated by the release of the Content Nuke video by Ethan Klein in February 2024.

xQc also recently reacted to the appearance of Frogan and HasanAbi within the iDubbbz video, with him seemingly being left surprised after watching their cameos in the opening segment of the video.

