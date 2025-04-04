Ethan Klein alleges HasanAbi uses certain streamers as "attack dogs" who target him and his wife

YouTuber and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein alleged that Twitch streamer Hasan “HasanAbi” weaponized content creators to target him and his wife, Hila Klein. During a livestream on April 4, 2025, the internet personality called out fellow content creators Bad Empanada and Noah Samsen, who made videos criticizing him. Ethan Klein accused Hasan of watching those videos during his livestreams to indirectly promote the attacks.

Bad Empanada has made multiple videos targeting Ethan’s political views. Meanwhile, Noah Samsen posted YouTube videos accusing the H3 Podcast host of supporting genocide amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict. Ethan Klein responded, saying:

“Hasan, who has now dedicated dozens of hours probably to watching Bad Empanada videos in its entirety…and just nodding along by the way, when he goes ‘Hila Klein is a terror…’. He said something like ‘Hila Klein is a terrorist that kills babies’ without a hint of irony. And Hasan just goes ‘Hmm..mhm..mhm.’ What Hasan does you guys are gonna learn, throughout all this, is that these are his attack dogs.”

Ethan Klein claims Hasan rewards creators who target him

Ethan claimed that Hasan uses other people to attack him and his family. The YouTuber explained to his audience:

“He (Hasan) uses them to say the s**t that he wouldn’t say…to attack the people in ways that is obviously below the belt. That is unacceptable, and instead of having to say it himself, he rewards them by watching their entire videos on his stream in its entirety, and it’s basically as good as him saying it in that case. But he does not have any of the liability.”

Ethan Klein and Hasan’s feud started in October 2023. The two content creators used to host the Lefovers podcast but stopped interacting due to political disagreements. They continued to take shots at each other online.

In February 2025, Ethan posted a “content nuke” video with almost two hours of allegations against Hasan. The streamer responded and requested a debate on any political topic. Ethan Klein denied Hasan's request, and the two personalities have continued to clash online.

In other news, Adin Ross said he wanted to sit down with HasanAbi to settle their differences. The streamer returned to Twitch after a two-year ban and wants to reconcile with other creators.

