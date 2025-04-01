Adin Ross wants to sit down with HasanAbi to settle their differences after Twitch unban

Streamer Adin Ross was recently reinstated on Twitch, two years after an indefinite ban. In a broadcast on April 1, 2025, Ross said he wishes to reconcile his differences with one of the platform's most prominent political commentators, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker. Essentially, Ross claimed that he'd like to "sit down" with Piker and have a productive conversation about their viewpoints.

The core of their differences lies within Ross's community. Hasan has consistently accused the former of fostering a community that engages in mass harassment and doxxing, labeling it as one of the most toxic online.

In his recent stream, Adin spoke about making a trip to Los Angeles and meeting Hasan there, in a mission to "learn" about his fellow streamer:

"I'm coming to LA in April, I want to sit down with Hasan, no cameras on, I want to talk to him. If he still f**ks with me, we can do stream, I'm here to show you guys... Hasan, I'm sure he has a good heart, and I don't really know it, but that's cool, I would love to learn."

"There's no such thing as beef": Adin Ross claims HasanAbi is "misjudged" while speaking about reaching common ground with the streamer

Ross touched on his commitment to move past his troubles with HasanAbi and also ensured his viewers that he has "no issues" with any other streamer in the industry:

"I would love to sit down with people like that... that are misjudged and just have a conversation with them, that's all... it's not even on no clout sh*t. If people wanna have a conversation with me, behind closed doors... we can do whatever you want. I just want to let you guys know there's no issues with me and any streamer, there's no such thing as beef."

Beyond concerns about Adin Ross's community behavior, HasanAbi has also criticized his political stances and affiliations. The latter is known for expressing his liberal, left-leaning, political viewpoints on stream. Ross, on the other hand, is a firm supporter of the right-wing Republican Party. In a record-breaking 2024 Kick stream, he collaborated with President Donald Trump and discussed politics.

In other news, Adin Ross says he will keep streaming on Kick even after his Twitch unban and has addressed claims that his community is "toxic."

