Adin Ross explains why he'll continue livestreaming on Kick despite getting unbanned on Twitch, responds to allegations of harboring "toxic" community

Popular streamer Adin Ross hosted a livestream after finally getting unbanned on Twitch after two years. However, the broadcast was not held on the Amazon-owned platform. During a Kick livestream on April 1, 2025, Ross addressed the community about his Twitch unban and disclosed that he would continue to broadcast on the Stake-backed platform.

While claiming that Australian billionaire and Kick CEO Ed "Eddie" Craven has "invested" in him and that some special livestreams are planned in the future, Adin Ross stated:

"I will just be real, bro. Look, guys, Eddie could've paid me $1,000 an hour. He could've paid me $500 an hour. He could've paid me $100 an hour. Right? He's been very good to me, very fair to me. He has invested in me when it comes to Brand Risk. I have events and shows, we're doing the streamer awards.

"Eddie is investing in me, bro. I have, like, a great partnership with him. I don't want to let that go. He has had my back, and now that I am unbanned, maybe we can do more. I can collab with more, and I can do more with other people I love."

The Florida native went on to say that fans can expect to see a "different" side of him now that he has been unbanned on Twitch:

"I can just tell you guys this - you're going to see a different Adin because of what I can do now. I am not on a leash. No more of that. All right? No more of that."

Adin Ross responds to allegations that he harbors a "toxic" online community

During the same Kick livestream, Adin Ross spoke about his online community, AR Loyals, and responded to allegations that its members are "toxic." According to the 24-year-old, "every single" streamer community on X is toxic. He elaborated:

"Bro, y'all have done so much in this s**t, bro. Don't let anyone discredit you, bro. You guys are great. All right? I see a lot of people call you all toxic, toxic Twitter group. Name one Twitter community that isn't toxic. Right? Like, they're all different in their own ways, but every single Twitter community is the same, bro."

While admitting to doing "a lot of f**ked up s**t" in the past, Ross added:

"Twitter is not the real s**t. It's just not, bro. I f**k with everybody. I really do. If anyone has a problem, I'm okay. Guys, listen, I understand. We've done a lot of f**ked up s**t in the past. We really have! And it's all about how you move on from there."

Furthermore, Adin Ross stated that he plans on traveling to Los Angeles soon and expressed his intention to sit down with political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" for an off-camera conversation.

