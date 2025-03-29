Twitch finally unbans Adin Ross after two years

After about two years, Twitch unbanned popular live streamer Adin Ross on March 29, 2025. For context, Adin was indefinitely banned from the Amazon-owned streaming platform in February 2023 and has since been primarily streaming on the rival platform Kick.

Over the years, he has publicly apologized to Twitch for his actions and, in the last few months, vowed to clean up his act to get unbanned on the platform. It seems his efforts have paid off as on March 29, his channel with "AdinRoss" was reinstated. Fans are now celebrating his return.

Interestingly, Adin Ross's followers on the platform seem to have been reset. At the time he was banned, he was one of the most popular creators on Twitch, with over 7 million followers. It might just be a glitch in the system as well. However, clips from his broadcasts before the ban have been restored.

Why was Adin Ross banned from Twitch two years ago?

Twitch banned Adin Ross on February 26, 2023, and at the time, there was a lot of speculation as to what had led the platform to make such a decision. The official reason given at first was "hateful conduct" but Ross would later clarify the exact reason why his channel was suspended.

Months after the ban, Adin Ross was on the Full Send Podcast, where he revealed that Twitch took action against his profile because he had his Kick chat open during his broadcast. At the time, he had called the decision "stupid," claiming that he got banned for "unmoderated chat":

"I got indefinitely suspended from Twitch because my Kick chat box was in the top right. And dude, they never ban anyone over that sh*t. They banned me for unmoderated control of our chat. But that's so stupid!"

Regardless, readers should note that Adin Ross correctly predicted that he would get unbanned on Twitch earlier this month. Now, the streamer can finally stream with the likes of Kai Cenat and FaZe Clan members without fearing repercussions.

