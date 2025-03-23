Adin Ross claims he'll get unbanned on Twitch in "seven days"

Popular streamer Adin Ross has spoken out about the possible timeframe for his highly anticipated Twitch unban. On March 22, 2025, a 46-second video of AMP (Any Means Possible) member and Twitch content creator Din "Agent 00's" IRL livestream from Jon Jones' Dirty Boxing event surfaced on X.

Ad

In the video, Agent 00 met with Adin Ross at the event. When he informed the latter that he was livestreaming and could not feature him on his channel due to his indefinite suspension, Ross claimed that he would be unbanned in "seven days."

He elaborated:

"(Agent 00 says, 'Yo, Adin! How you doing, man? I'm live over there, so I can't...') One week and I'm unbanned. (Agent 00 responds, 'Wait, what do you mean one week?') Seven days and I'm unbanned. (Agent 00 replied, 'Say on god!') Yeah, I don't know. That's what Twitter said. They're saying that bunch of streamers are going to be unbanned. I don't know. So, either way."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens on X had a lot to say about Adin Ross' claims.

"The first stream will break the servers." X user @dropgenius commented.

"Amazing he’s getting his life back," X user @magafirearmstec posted.

"Agent probably sittin there like “one week? fr? is that before or after the earth rotates into the 5th dimension?” Like be fr bro. Twitch bans work in dog years, my guy’s gonna age 3 presidencies before they send that email 💀," X user @mrshelby101 remarked.

Ad

"Adin we all know that's cap," X user @vvortexe wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Adin Ross recently announced that some news coming next week would leave his fans "hyped"

On March 21, 2025, a video from Adin Ross' recent Kick livestream was posted on X, in which he announced that fans could expect some news coming next week. While claiming that "something really important" was planned for his community, the Florida native said:

Ad

"I'm going to explain what I'm going to be doing. I'm going to let y'all know right now, this is my last week doing in Canada. And I got something really important that you guys are going to find out in about a week from now. That's all I'm going to say. Some crazy s**t... and y'all will be hyped. So, you'll see. That's all I'm going to say. All right?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, Adin Ross went off at his former bodyguard, Anthony "Ant" Nails, after recognizing him as the security guard for American rapper Ski Mask the Slump God.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback