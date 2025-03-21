What happened between Adin Ross and his former bodyguard "Ant"?

Adin Ross seemingly slammed his former bodyguard Anthony "Ant" Nails during a livestream on March 20, 2025, after recognizing him as the security personnel for American rapper Ski Mask the Slump God. The situation appeared to upset the Kick streamer, as he referred to his former employee as "greedy." Furthermore, he admitted to being "hurt" by the situation.

Why was Adin Ross upset with his bodyguard? This article explores the 2024 controversy between the two individuals and their $10 million lawsuit.

Adin Ross' former security personnel Ant reportedly sued the Kick streamer for $10,000,000 in 2024

In July 2024, Adin Ross made headlines when he spoke out about being sued for $10 million. While he did not specifically name Ant, he told his live audience that the person who filed legal action against him was not a "real professional."

Expressing his intention to counter-sue the individual, the Florida native said:

"Oh yeah, by the way, I got somebody who's trying to sue me right now for $10 million. Good luck, and you know who you are. You don't even have real paperwork. You were never a real, whatever, a professional you were to me. Good luck in court and I am going to counter sue you so you are probably bluffing.

"But I'm going to counter-sue, so get ready. I promise you, I will bury you in the courtroom. Don't f**k with me. That's a threat. Actually, that's not even a threat. That's a promise."

The following month, on August 17, 2024, court documents surfaced on social media, suggesting that Ross did not check Ant's criminal history before hiring him as his bodyguard.

On August 18, 2024, Ross shared details about the court case, stating that he was "glad" that information about the legal matter had been leaked. He once again refrained from naming Ant while discussing the situation, saying:

"I am suing somebody. You know that 'somebody' threatened to sue me for years. I am suing them, finally. It just backfired. It's insane. I am suing somebody that has no paperwork of ever being legit, and they're going to lose in court. It's that simple. And I'm going to get what I want out of this. You mess with the bull, you get the horns."

"Motherf**kers don't have their legit paperwork or certificates" - Adin Ross discloses his court case with former bodyguard Ant is ongoing

On March 20, 2025, Adin Ross reacted to a video from Ragnesh "N3on's" Rolling Loud livestream, where Ant was seen as Ski Mask the Slump God's bodyguard.

Describing the situation as "crazy," the indefinitely banned Twitch personality said:

"Chat, all I'm going to say is this, bro, paying certain motherf**kers, the most-paid employee because they think you're brother and s**t like that, it's crazy, bro. It's all I'm going to say, bro. Like, it's really crazy when you give people the absolute world, and they still try to find a way to be greedy and weird, it's crazy, bro. It's really nuts to me. It's crazy, bro! It's really f**king crazy if you think about it."

He then disclosed that the court case is still ongoing and added:

"It's ongoing right now. I'm not going to like to you all. Bro, it's ongoing. I've spent a lot in fees, bro. My lawyers put in overtime to do their thing. I'm more hurt over this situation than anything, really. I mean, bro, motherf**kers don't have their legit paperwork or certificates. It's going to be fun. After this one, I have to create my own case and that's going to get really exciting. I can't wait for that, honestly."

Adin Ross also advised his fans to look into the lawsuit, stating that the information is publicly available.

