"Doesn't make sense": Adin Ross comments on the recent allegations against Druski

Kick streamer Adin Ross has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy involving YouTuber and influencer Drew "Druski." For those unaware, on March 10, 2025, details about Ashley Parham's lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs surfaced on social media.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article contains a description of alleged sexual assault, which may be distressing to some readers.

The court document claimed that Druski sexually assaulted Ashley Parham. An excerpt reads:

"Instead of immediately raping Plaintiff, Defendant Druski doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant and then jumped on top of Plaintiff's naked and oiled body treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size."

Ad

Trending

Drew eventually responded to being named in the lawsuit and the serious allegations made against him in an X post.

During a livestream on March 11, 2025, Adin Ross got together with controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" via a Discord video call. At one point, Sneako asked the indefinitely banned Twitch personality the following question:

"Wait, Adin, quick question - do you think Druski baby oiled up with Diddy?"

Ad

In response, Ross stated that the situation "doesn't make sense":

"So, I saw the reply. Here is my thing, right, this happened in what, they said it was 2018? I didn't even know who Druski was in 2018. So, I don't know how to believe that. How would Druski in 2018 gone to a Diddy party? You know what I mean? It doesn't make sense."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Druski's response to allegations explored as Kick star Adin Ross gives his take on the situation

Durski addressed the allegations against him on March 10, 2025, claiming that they were "fabricated." While saying he was not a public figure in 2018 and was living with his mother, the 30-year-old described his inclusion in the lawsuit as "truly outlandish."

Ad

He also expressed "full confidence" that the evidence would "expose falsehood" by those who were "maliciously trying to game the legal system":

"This allegation is a fabricated lie. I wasn't a public figure in 2018 - I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish. My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I'm fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, Adin Ross has apologized after recently being accused of performing the Hitler salute, stating that he "failed."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback