  "I have failed": Adin Ross apologizes after being accused of doing the Hitler salute in viral clip

By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Mar 11, 2025 01:40 GMT
Adin Ross responds after doing the Nazi salute
Adin Ross apologizes after being accused of doing the Hitler salute in public (Image via Adin Live/YouTube)

Adin Ross took to his alternate account on X, @Ar15thed3mon, on March 10, 2025, to apologize after being accused of doing the Hitler salute in a clip that has garnered major backlash. The clip featuring the Kick streamer allegedly doing the controversial hand gesture was initially posted by X user @DornerClipz earlier this year (2025) but only went viral a few days ago.

While the clip called it a "controversial arm gesture," Adin Ross was accused of doing the N*zi salute associated with Adolf Hitler's German Reich by many on the internet. One social media user wrote:

"'controversial arm gesture'. N*zi salute. Just say N*zi salute. Oh my god, stop changing the f**king meaning and erasing history"

Adin Ross replied to the post on X and said that he had failed in trying to repair his image. Claiming that "there's no explaining", the Kick streamer who remains banned on Twitch, apologised:

"I feel defeated tryna even repair things or explain stuff because there’s no explaining. I’m pictured the way I’m pictured and it sucks, sorry to everyone I have failed"
The Kick streamer&#039;s response (Image via @@AR15thed3mon/X)
Exploring the controversial clip which led many to accuse Adin Ross of doing the Hitler salute

Ever since Elon Musk went viral for his controversial arm gesture earlier this year during Donald Trump's inauguration, the N*zi salute, aka Hitler salute, has been widely discussed online and within the streaming community. Twitch streamer Asmongold even defended Musk amidst criticism.

Now, Kick streamer Adin Ross has sparked outrage after his arm gesture while addressing fans was interpreted by certain netizens as mimicking the controversial salute.

In the clip, Adin Ross touches his right hand to his chest before raising it high above his shoulder in an apparent imitation of Elon Musk's controversial gesture. A person who was filming the streamer could be seen touching his hand as other fans extended their hands towards Adin as well.

Adin Ross is not the only livestreamer to have been accused of doing the N*zi or salute. Twitch streamer Katchii was served a seven-day ban last month after mimicking Elon Musk during Emiru's Chinese New Year stream as well.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
