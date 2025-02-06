"That was completely unacceptable": Katchii says she deserves her seven-day Twitch ban after the salute controversy

Twitch streamer Katherine "itsKatchii", better known as Katchii, has responded after Twitch banned her for seven days on February 6, 2025. The suspension comes a day after she garnered significant backlash for displaying a hand gesture that many have compared with the Nazi salute.

Katchii acted out the controversial hand gesture during OTK streamer Emiru's February 5 Lunar New Year party stream on Twitch. After the news of her first ban from the Amazon-owned platform was reported by the StreamerBans bot on X, Katherine addressed the week-long suspension and said she deserved to be banned.

Claiming what she did should not be normalized, Katchii called the salute unacceptable and insensitive:

"Deserved. That was completely unacceptable and insensitive. It’s not funny, it’s not a joke, and it shouldn’t be normalized."

Trending

Katchii says she will be quitting alcohol while addressing Twitch ban following Nazi salute controversy

Expand Tweet

During the February 5 Lunar New Year Party stream on Emiru's Twitch channel, streamers were doing a hibachi-styled dinner. Hibachi chefs are known for interacting with the guests, and hours into the broadcast, the chef at the event asked Katchii to put her hand on her chest.

Instead of just doing that, the relatively new Twitch streamer mimicked the hand gesture of the Nazi salute, called Sieg Heil.

Expand Tweet

Many people online have drawn comparisons to Elon Musk's controversial hand gestures during Donald Trump's inauguration last month. In the ensuing backlash, Katchii did address the salute and denied being a Nazi, claiming that she was trying to be funny.

In her latest statement, however, the Twitch streamer has taken full accountability for her actions and called it unacceptable. After writing in an X post that she deserves the ban, Katchii also explained that she could not handle alcohol "in the slightest" and claimed she would be quitting for good. Saying that she would reflect on her actions, the streamer wrote:

"I also realized I cannot handle alcohol in the slightest - I’m quitting. Taking this time to reflect and be more mindful of my actions and the impact they have."

Katchii acknowledged that the Nazi salute controversy was offensive, and apologized for disappointing her viewers. She concluded her message by stating that she would see her followers in seven days:

"To anyone I offended or disappointed, I’m sorry. See you in 7 days."

The streamer is expected to make a comeback on Twitch on February 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback