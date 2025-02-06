  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Twitch bans Katchii a day after streamer was accused of doing the "Nazi salute" 

Twitch bans Katchii a day after streamer was accused of doing the "Nazi salute" 

By Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya
Modified Feb 06, 2025 15:12 GMT
Twitch bans Katchii after her Nazi salute controversy (Image via Katchii/X, blog.Twitch.tv)
Twitch bans Katchii after her Nazi salute controversy (Image via Katchii/X, Twitch)

Katherine "Katchii", aka itsKatchii on Twitch, has been banned from the platform a day after she got a lot of backlash for performing a "salute" during OTK-affiliated streamer Emiru's Lunar New Year celebration party broadcast on February 5, 2025. Clips from the party where Katherine seemingly mimicked the Sieg Heil garnered a lot of attention on social media websites like X and Reddit, with many calling her out for acting like a "Nazi".

On February 6, 2025, Twitch suspended her account for violating community guidelines. Trying to open her channel on the Amazon-owned website shows this message:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

The @StreamerBans bot on X was one of the first accounts to report the ban and also noted that it was Katchii's first ban on Twitch.

also-read-trending Trending

Like its other suspensions, Twitch has not publicly disclosed what the reason for the ban was. However, users online are attributing it to the "salute" Katchii performed during Emiru's party, with many sharing clips of the controversial incident. As per a screenshot from her Discord, it appears that the ban is for a week.

Katchii talking about the duration of her Twitch ban (Image via @BestfriendKick/X)
Katchii talking about the duration of her Twitch ban (Image via @BestfriendKick/X)

What led to Katchii's first Twitch ban? Exploring the controversial "salute"

As mentioned, a day before the ban, Katchii got in a lot of trouble online for doing a particular salute during the hibachi dinner at Emiru's Lunar New Year party. The streamer had been told by the hibachi chef at the event to put her right hand on her chest. The streamer was seemingly in a light mood and proceeded to raise her right hand in the style of Sieg Heil as a seeming joke.

The discourse around the gesture has been a big topic of conversation these days, considering her hands seemingly mimicked what Elon Musk did at Trump's inauguration earlier last month. The "salute", as she called it, caused widespread condemnation from the streaming community, with many viewers criticizing her.

With so much backlash, Katchii reportedly addressed the controversy in a Discord message where she denied being a Nazi and claimed she was just trying to be funny. A relevant part of her apology reads as follows:

"I was trying to be funny (???) but obviously I was insensitive and just plain dumb. I'm obviously not a nazi or a racist wtf I don't even comprehend how there are people alive who genuinely hate others just because of the way they were born."

She also blamed alcohol for the mishap and claimed she is quitting drinking.

"What I did was stupid and if there's anything I learned from this it's that I cannot handle alcohol even in the slightest - I'm quitting."

Readers should note that this is not the first time that Katchii has caused controversy after getting drunk at a streamer-related event. In October 2024, she was criticized for her use of alcohol during yet another OTK event.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी