"Did he just sieg heil?": HasanAbi reacts to Elon Musk's controversial salute at Donald Trump's inauguration

Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" was stunned after witnessing the live telecast of Elon Musk's controversial hand gestures at Donald Trump's inauguration. For context, the Tesla CEO has received backlash after many claimed he had done the Roman Salute, aka the N*zi salute, while giving his speech after the swearing-in ceremony of the 47th US President on January 20, 2025.

At the ceremony, Elon Musk stated:

"Some elections are important, some are not. But this one, this one really mattered and I just want to say thank you for making it happen."

The tech billionaire then made a gesture with his right hand which many have called the N*zi salute 'Sieg Heil' before saying to the crowd:

"My heart goes out to you."

Clips of Elon's controversial salute went viral on social media platforms such as X and Instagram. Piker had posted on his official X account too and wrote:

"did elon musk just hit the roman salute at his inauguration speech?" asked the Twitch streamer.

The post went viral with millions of impressions and clips of HasanAbi's live reaction were also reshared online. The political streamer was initially stunned after witnessing Elon Musk's alleged salute and said:

"Did he just sieg heil? What?"

The phrase 'Sieg Heil' is one of the greetings that were usually said during a N*zi Salute and is widely recognized as a symbol of the N*zi regime in Germany. Readers should note that Elon Musk did not utter any such greeting. However, his hand gestures while speaking from Donald Trump's did draw comparisons to the controversial salute.

HasanAbi reacts to the ADL's statement defending Elon Musk's hand gesture at Donald Trump's inauguration

HasanAbi is known for making political content and is a self-described socialist. Recently, he made headlines for collaborating with US Senator Bernie Sanders on a Twitch broadcast.

After the Elon Musk salute controversy, the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) put out a post on X seemingly defending the billionaire's hand gestures. In the post, the organization founded to combat antisemitism called Musk's alleged hand gestures "awkward" and claimed it was not a N*zi salute:

"This is a delicate moment. It’s a new day and yet so many are on edge. Our politics are inflamed, and social media only adds to the anxiety. It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a N*zi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge." reads ADL's statement.

HasanAbi criticized the ADL's response and reacted to the post on X while livestreaming on Twitch. HasanAbi claimed that ADL has been trying to get him banned from Twitch for his anti-Israeli talking points while discussing the conflict in Gaza and insinuated the organization was being soft on Elon Musk:

"These guys [ADL] have been trying to get me banned off Twitch because of my criticisms of Israel. Oh my god! Oh my god, I didn't think they would be so shameless, dude."

HasanAbi then pointed out a joke he had posted on X claiming Elon Musk's support of Israel would shield him from anti-semitism allegations:

"I didn't think that this joke was going to be the truth. I said, 'It's okay though. He is pro-Israel, don't worry guys.' And then the ADL did the damn thing, they did do that!"

In related news, HasanAbi was accused of spearheading antisemitism on Twitch last year by US Representative Ritchie Torres.

