Asmongold addresses DMs leaked by Elon Musk where the billionaire insinuated that the streamer's editors tell him what to do

Zack "Asmongold" has addressed the DMs leaked by Elon Musk amid their Path of Exile 2 controversy. Musk had called out the content creator for saying the Tesla CEO allegedly paid other players to boost his account in the game. The drama reached its height when the billionaire posted a screenshot of his private conversation with the Twitch star on X, claiming that the streamer needed permission from his editors to create content.

In a broadcast on January 16, 2025, Asmongold responded to the DMs leaked by Musk:

"'Asmon behaves like a maverick independent, but in reality, he has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything. He is not his own man.' And so anyway, what he's [Elon Musk] referring to is, he's referring to a conversation we had."

Trending

The streamer explained that the screenshot was from a conversation about releasing content on X. This wasn't unusual, as Musk has encouraged YouTubers and content creators to post their videos on X in the past.

Asmongold read out the conversation in the screenshot where he talked about needing to discuss the strategy with his editors. By editors, he meant the people he employs to edit his VODs into YouTube videos and clips:

"I said, 'I'm going to see if my editors want to make a second account for it even.' This was in response to uploading content onto Twitter. And he says, 'Sure. Who are these mysterious editors?' And then these, I mean you know, leaked. He says, of course, 'Interesting'."

Asmongold says Elon Musk thought his YouTube video editors were like "the New York Times editors" and are like his "boss"

In the stream, Asmongold also complained that he and another YouTuber, Casual Kripp, got in trouble, but not Quin69, who made the original video claiming Elon Musk's unethical video game practices in Path of Exile 2:

"Kripp got in trouble, I got in trouble. Quinn didn't get in trouble. Quinn made the f**king video. That's not f**king fair!"

After talking about supposedly being "soft-locked" by Musk, the streamer sarcastically claimed that the billionaire thinks his editors control him:

"Elon thinks that my editors tell me what to do. And he was using it as a way to make it seem like that's not what I really think because I'm being told by my editors to do stuff. Like, that was his like, they're my boss or they're like my overlords or something right and, uh, that that's really what it."

Expand Tweet

In the same broadcast, Asmongold stated that there was a communication error between them, which led Musk to believe his editors were like newspaper or magazine editors. Many popular streamers employ editors who primarily edit their broadcasts into smaller clips for social media consumption. He said:

"I think that there was basically a communication breakdown here. I think that Elon thought that I meant by editors was like the New York Times editors. So basically CatDany caused this to happen. Daily Dose of Asmongold, that's right."

Check out our full breakdown of the Asmongold v Elon Musk drama for a timeline of the events that took place in chronological order.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback