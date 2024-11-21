Twitch streamer HasanAbi responds to Fox News article criticizing him for his "extreme" views on Israel-Palestine conflict

Twitch star Hasan Piker, better known as HasanAbi, has responded to a Fox News article published on November 20, 2024, which criticized his views on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The streamer, who is a self-proclaimed progressive political commentator, has faced scrutiny from the outlet, which described his opinions on the topic as extreme.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), HasanAbi sarcastically expressed his appreciation for the Fox News piece, suggesting that it would be interpreted differently depending on one's political perspective. He also refuted the claims in the article, asserting that the accompanying video — featuring a compilation of clips — was misleading and taken out of context.

"Love this article because if you think Israel's ultimately a force for good & everyone against its violence is ontologically evil, you read it very differently than most normal people would, especially after a year of unlimited genocide of Palestinians & occupation of Lebanon," HasanAbi wrote in a post on X.

"Clips out of context": HasanAbi insinuates Fox News article is trying to cancel him by taking out-of-context clips from his Twitch stream

HasanAbi has faced significant criticism in recent months for his stance on the Gaza conflict. He has consistently shown support for Palestinians, including raising over $1 million in October 2023 to support medical aid in conflict zones.

The political commentator has also been at the center of many other controversies over the last year, something which the Fox News article highlights. Examples include when he had an alleged Houthi pirate on his broadcast in January 2024. For context, the US Department of Justice has designated the Houthis as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) group.

However, it is his opinion on the Israel-Palestine issue that has made the content creator a polarizing figure, with many accusing him of promoting extremist rhetoric.

A relevant section of the Fox News article reads:

"... His rhetoric has become more extreme since the Israel-Hamas war began, and he routinely defends violent Palestinian actors from any criticism."

In his response to Fox News, the streamer emphasized that his analysis of the "asymmetry of violence in the Levant" should not be misconstrued as an endorsement of violence.

"Aside from the standard clips out of context that these supposed anti-cancel culture free speech warriors claim to hate, it's mostly a sequence of objectively correct takes surrounding the asymmetry of violence in the Levant. Analysis is not justification," he wrote.

In August 2024, during the lead-up to the US presidential election, HasanAbi criticized the Democratic Party after he was allegedly removed from the DNC due to his views on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In related news, Twitch itself has been embroiled in controversy over allegations of anti-Semitism following accusations from H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein that the platform's CEO Dan Clancy harbored anti-Jewish sentiments.

