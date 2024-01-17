"He is such a cringe-larping loser f**k" - Destiny calls out HasanAbi for interviewing viral Houthi Pirate on livestream

On January 17, 2024, massive drama broke out in the streaming community after Hasan "HasanAbi" interviewed viral Houthi Pirate on Twitch. During their conversation, HasanAbi decided to ask Houthi Pirate if he had heard of the popular anime series One Piece.

Later that day, YouTuber and Kick streamer Steven "Destiny" reacted to the Turkish-American personality's conversation with Houthi Pirate. After hearing what the latter said in the Twitch clip, Destiny lambasted the political commentator by calling him a "cringe loser."

Trigger warning: The video in this article contains foul, discriminatory language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Nebraska native said:

"God, he is so f**king cringe! He is like such a cringe f**king loser. I would pay - if we raise a million dollars to send this dude to go f**king fight in Yemen, and then all of us will volunteer for the navy. Holy s**t, he is such a cringe-larping loser f**k!"

Destiny added:

"I cannot believe. Like, nobody in the history - no fascist ever could have dreamed of such an amazing representation of socialism, as the most anti-American, like, pro-f**king Islamic terrorist, you know, Turkish f**king immigrant loser, that is, like, cheering on attacks on merchant ships! As this f**king multi-millionaire guy, living in West..."

What did HasanAbi say during his interview with Houthi Pirate?

At the 04:09-hour mark of the livestream earlier today (January 17, 2024), Twitch streamer HasanAbi raised a "stupid question," asking if Houthi Pirate had heard of One Piece. He said:

"Okay, this is a stupid question. Okay. You can preface it with that. Does he know what One Piece is? (Houthi Pirate's translator says, 'One Piece - is that an organization?') No, One Piece is an anime."

Timestamp: 04:09:40

According to Houthi Pirate's translator, he had been watching the anime since childhood:

"Yeah, he said he's been watching it since he was a kid."

HasanAbi was amused after hearing this and responded:

"No way! That's sick! Yes, yes, that's fire. That's so fire. Oh, my god! Dude, we think the Houthi... is doing what Luffy (One Piece protagonist - Monkey D. Luffy) would do. You can tell him that."

This isn't the first time Destiny has called out HasanAbi, as the two content creators have had a long-running feud. For instance, on September 7, 2023, Destiny referred to Hasan as a "liberal larping as a lefty," drawing parallels with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate.