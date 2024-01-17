"Bit in poor taste": Community reacts as Twitch streamer HasanAbi goes live with Houthi Pirate who went viral on TikTok

Turkish-American streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker, also known as HasanAbi, has recently gained media attention after appearing on a video call during his Twitch stream with the TikTok sensation Houthi Pirate. In the video, Hasan can be seen communicating with TikToker through Twitter messages and attempting to arrange an interview with a translator's help.

During an interview, HasanAbi asked the Houthi Pirate several questions about the ongoing war, the situation in Yemen, and the Pirate's motives for being on the vessel prominently featured in his TikToks. In addition to these questions, Hasan inquired if Pirate had ever seen 'One Piece,' an anime referencing pirates.

The question caused a stir on social media as Hasan went viral on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail. One Redditor called out the streamer's question about the anime amid the important discussion of war.

"Bit in poor taste, peak mansion activism, everything is a joke at the end of the day. Invite a houthi pirate to discuss their revendication regarding an ongoing war, joke about anime."

Comment byu/Dreamare from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

"Kinda irresponsible": HasanAbi gets called out by viewers for interviewing the TikTok viral Houthi Pirate

The "Houthi Pirate" has become a sensation on social media platforms like TikTok. According to an interview with HasanAbi, the individual is a 19-year-old from Yemen. He has gained popularity for his videos in which he stands in front of a ship seized by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. Many users have shared his videos because of his striking resemblance to the Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet.

Expand Tweet

The Pirate's videos have also gotten backlash due to the Houthis being linked to child slavery and the relations with the ongoing war. During the interview, Hasan also asked the young man if he was directly part of the Houthis or just a civilian TikTok showing solidarity towards the ongoing war. The 19-year-old responded to the question, calling himself a 'Yemeni'.

"He says he's just a Yemeni who stands with Palestine."

HasanAbi is getting called out by viewers for interviewing the 19-year-old Houthi Pirate due to the Houthi group's controversial stand in the war. One Reddit user criticized Hasan for giving a platform to the young man even though he might not be a Houthi Pirate.

Comment byu/Dreamare from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Here are some more controversial reactions and comments from viewers about the interview between HasanAbi and the TikTok star.

Comment byu/Dreamare from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Dreamare from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Dreamare from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Hasan has been involved in several feuds with other streamers. Recently, his chat called him out for being too scared to debate, but he quickly responded and fired back.