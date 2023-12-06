"xQc was right about this guy" - HasanAbi lashes out at his audience after getting called out, fans react

A recent Hasan “HasanAbi” livestream led to the political commentator firing back at his community after being called “too scared to debate”. The streamer mocked the viewer and ranted about his history of being on national television to discuss politics. However, people online weren’t particularly impressed with the response. Across Reddit, readers took to the website to downplay Hasan’s rant.

In particular, the streamer talked about Redditors, who called him too scared to debate, while ranting on the topic of political discourse. As a content creator who is known for his political views, HasanAbi did not appreciate being called out in that manner and let his audience know how he felt. In response, one Reddit user said:

"xQc was right about this guy"

Comment byu/Similar-Ad6810 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

HasanAbi gets called out by the audience, and the political streamer fires back

During HasanAbi’s most recent Twitch stream, he discussed people who believe Palestine is just making the bombing of Gaza up. During this time, he stumbled across a viewer who accused the streamer of being scared to debate people about the topic. This immediately got a reaction out of Hasan:

“Are you scared to debate anyone on the topic? I went on national television numerous times to debate the topic, you f**king dumba*s! What the f**k do you mean I’m scared to debate people on the topic?”

The controversial streamer would continue to rant about the topic for several more moments, talking about how people online perceive him and his willingness to debate, highlighting Reddit in particular:

“You dumb, neurodivergent weirdos online, on Reddit, think that only, you gotta talk to this guy, this time it’s gonna be better, you gotta talk to this guy, and then I own that guy!”

Comment byu/Similar-Ad6810 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Similar-Ad6810 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Similar-Ad6810 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Similar-Ad6810 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Similar-Ad6810 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Similar-Ad6810 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

When it came to a response to the streamer’s rant, quite a few people found his use of “neurodivergent” to be insulting. Given how he said the word, Redditors felt he was using it in lieu of a slur.

Others also felt he likely says the word in private, given how he responded in this instance. At least one Redditor didn’t appreciate neurodivergent being used as a slur since they can’t help that their brain works the way it does.

Comment byu/Similar-Ad6810 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Similar-Ad6810 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Similar-Ad6810 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Similar-Ad6810 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Similar-Ad6810 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

When it comes to debating, Reddit’s LivestreamFails community called HasanAbi out as well. Some couldn’t recall many debates the streamer did, but some responses would highlight a few he’s done over the years. A few even compared him to other controversial figures in the political space, such as Ben Shapiro.

The comments continued to roll in about HasanAbi, with people accusing him of only debating people who can’t really fight back or being a bully to people in his chat. The political streamer, however, does not hold back when it comes to his views and opinions, even when it gets him called out by people like Keemstar.