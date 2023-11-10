"I can't constantly tell my community to shut the f**k up": HasanAbi responds as Ethan Klein calls streamer's community "freaks"

On November 10, 2023, Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" teamed up with YouTuber Ethan Klein over a Discord call. A moment from their interaction has gone viral on Reddit, during which the two internet personalities got into a heated argument. It began with Ethan Klein expressing his displeasure with HasanAbi's community, claiming that he was "shocked" to see the latter "not caring" about what they were saying.

While confronting the Turkish-American personality, Ethan Klein remarked:

"By the way, I'm not even defending - I'm just trying to tell you guys how it feels. And, I'm f**king shocked that you don't care that people in your chat are saying... Don't you moderate? How can you be surprised when your Discord is literally full of f**king freaks..."

Hasan responded by saying that he couldn't "constantly tell" his community to "shut up":

"Ethan, I love you, but there is only so much I can do if you're making that argument. You know that, right? At a certain point, you're an adult, and the words that you're saying are going to be perceived by people in a certain way. I can't constantly tell my community to shut the f**k up. Which, I have and I think they should."

"They're monsters" - Ethan Klein confronts HasanAbi about his community

The streamers' heated discussion continued, with HasanAbi explaining why he thought his community reacted the way they did to Ethan Klein's sentiments. He said:

"At the end of the day, it's because I know you personally and I think your heart is in the right place. But, they don't know! So, it's hard. It's hard for people to view what you're saying beyond you were."

In response, the H3 Podcast host stated that he opened up about his perspective. HasanAbi continued further, claiming that he didn't want his followers to offend Klein:

"Okay, but do you get where I'm coming from? Like, that's what I'm trying to... okay. I don't want my community to hurt your feelings. I don't want your feelings to be hurt."

Timestamp: 04:13:45

Ethan Klein interjected, stating that HasanAbi's community was not "hurting" his feelings. He added:

"They're not hurting my feelings. They're f**king... they're monsters, they're, like, psychotic! Not all of them, but there are a lot of them, and you don't seem to care about moderating at all! Whereas, when you're in my show, we really do care about what people say about you. On Discord, in chat, and we moderate it to keep like a good environment. But, you don't seem to f**king care about it."

HasanAbi and Ethan Klein's partnership has been strained in recent weeks. Last month, on October 24, 2023, the YouTuber hinted that his collaborative venture with Hasan, the Leftovers Podcast, had been paused due to the Israel-Palestine conflict.