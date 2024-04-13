"Please unban me": Adin Ross publicly apologizes to Twitch and requests platform to lift his suspension

A clip of Kick star Adin Ross has gone viral online. In the footage, the streamer can be seen apologizing to Twitch and asking the platform to unban him. The Amazon-owned company had indefinitely suspended Ross in February 2023 for "hateful conduct." The content creator has seen a fair share of controversies since then, but it looks like he now wants the website to lift his permanent ban.

In a recent IRL livestream, Adin Ross directly addressed Twitch and apologized for his actions:

"Twitch, I am genuinely sorry from the bottom of my heart. Can you please unban me?"

"I want to collaborate": Adin Ross wants Twitch to give him one more chance

Adin Ross, who recently told Jynxzi why he chose to sign with Kick and discussed owning equity in the relatively new streaming platform, seems to have had a change of heart about his opinions on Twitch. The streamer has been a big proponent for Kick, but in a recent broadcast, apologized to his previous platform. However, it does not look like he is trying to go back.

Ross even mentioned exactly why he wanted to get unbanned, stating that he wants to collaborate with content creators who are on Twitch:

"One more chance, bro. I just want to collaborate with my favorite people. Please."

For those unaware, Twitch has a strict Suspension Evasion Policy that prohibits users on the platform from directly interacting with individuals who are banned either temporarily or otherwise. While Adin Ross has been known to collaborate with fellow streamers, the ban limits his options as he cannot appear on content that is on the Amazon-owned website.

This severely hinders his meetups with people, such as Kai Cenat, Jynxzi, and other stars who can't be live on the platform if they want to talk with him. Most of their recent collaborations have been on other websites, such as YouTube or Rumble.

It is unclear whether the purple platform will hear Ross' plea to lift the suspension. However, on November 1, 2023, Twitch announced a "path to reinstatement" that re-defines ways individuals can try to get back on the platform after getting banned.