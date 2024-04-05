Adin Ross reveals how he joined Kick, explains his decision to leave Twitch despite having "the biggest ad deal"

In a recent podcast with popular Twitch streamer Nicholas "Jynxzi", Adin Ross has chronicled his move from Twitch to Kick, detailing the exact reasons for going over to the new streaming platform. Adin also explained why he left the Amazon-owned website and favored the Stake-based Kick.com over his pre-existing deals that were highly lucrative.

For those unaware, Adin Ross was the first major streamer to jump from Twitch to join Kick last year, and, in the podcast with Jynxzi, stated that he did it despite having "the biggest ad deal":

"There's a few reasons why I wanted to leave Twitch. I actually had the biggest ad deal, me and xQc I think at the time had the biggest ad deals at the time I had like the crazy crazy split one you know what I'm talking about?"

Adin Ross claims Twitch making "weird policy changes" made him leave for Kick

Jynxzi shot to fame in 2023 and has become one of the most popular content creators on Twitch. As per Twitch Tracker, he averaged a whopping 100,000 concurrent viewers in the last month and has amassed over 5 million followers to his name since he started streaming in 2019.

Jynxzi also has a podcast on YouTube, where he interviews other famous content creators and streamers and on the most recent episode asked Adin Ross his motivations for leaving Twitch for Kick:

"Obviously, now Kick is way like way better than like day one. Of course, anything gets better yeah but like what was what was your ultimate decision as to why you wanted to leave Twitch and go to Kick?"

Adin Ross started by giving context behind his move, revealing that he had a very good ad deal with the platform. To which Jynxzi replied:

"So, majority of your money was from ads."

Adin Ross claimed that even though he had a highly lucrative deal, the streamer left Twitch and brought up how he was treated by the platform when he had wanted to do a streamer with Kanye West, now known as Ye:

"I was making so much money, so I think when I left Twitch it was more because, it wasn't even a freedom thing okay? I wanted to have Ye on stream back in 2022. Uh, I couldn't do it because Twitch said like, 'Hey if you do it just letting you know if he says anything out of pocket we have to take your channel down.'"

Adin Ross also claimed that the newly placed restrictions on gambling on stream that went into effect at the time also influenced his decision:

"Um so, I was like wow okay so I couldn't really have Ye on my stream. That's like someone who would pass down a Ye, right? I'm like wow okay um and then at that time gambling got banned and then I think it was just a mixture of that."

The Kick streamer then claimed that the Amazon-owned platform was making "weird policy changes" which he did not appreciate:

"And then you know I love the gamble so it was a mixture of that and then it was just like a bunch of things coming into play, like Twitch just making weird policy changes and rules I didn't like."

Adin Ross then revealed that Kick's billionaire co-founder Eddie "Ed" Craven personally invited him to become a part-owner of the streaming platform and that he could not pass up on that opportunity:

"Eddie came to me with this thing. He was like, 'Hey bro, like, I'll give you Equity. I'll pay you this much. Run it with me, let's just see how far we can go.' So, I took the equity."

Adin has been one of the biggest supporters of Kick since joining the platform in 2023, having publicly called on people to move to the platform, including KSI before their current feud.