"Kick will eventually buy Twitch" - Kick co-founder responds as Amazon-owned platform reportedly plans to lay off 35% of its workforce

On January 10, 2024, reports about Twitch's plans to lay off 35% of its workforce (approximately 500 employees) left the internet shocked. The update came via Bloomberg's Cecilia D'Anastasio, who reported that the company was seemingly struggling with losses.

Prominent esports personality Jake Lucky took to X to share his thoughts on the situation, wondering what would happen to the livestreaming industry if the Amazon-owned platform "implodes."

Kick co-founder Bijan Tehrani responded, stating that the Stake-backed platform would "eventually" buy out its competitor. His post reads:

"Kick will eventually buy Twitch."

"For the sake of the future of the industry, don't do that to us" - Netizens react to Kick co-founder claiming that the platform would "eventually buy Twitch"

Bijan Tehrani claims Kick would "eventually buy" the Amazon-owned platform (Image via @JakeSucky/X)

As expected, Bijan Tehrani's statements about "eventually buying" Twitch have elicited reactions from numerous netizens. According to X user @ModernWarzone, Kick acquiring its competitor would be "one of the craziest stories in gaming history":

X user @ModernWarzone believes Kick buying its competitor would make history (Image via @JakeSucky/X)

Another community member wondered if Kick would change its iconic green color scheme if it acquired the Amazon-owned platform:

One fan wondered if Kick would change its iconic color scheme once it acquires its competitor (Image via @JakeSucky/X)

Kick's official X handle also responded by sharing the following image:

Kick responded to Bijan Tehrani's post by sharing this picture (Image via @JakeSucky/X)

On the other hand, X user @Hoopsick_ did not want Kick to take over the purple platform. They explained:

"Come on, bro. A platform that's main chat and alert bot is Botrix, is going to buy Twitch... for the sake of the future of the industry, don't do that to us."

X user @Hoopsick_'s comment on the situation (Image via @JakeSucky/X)

Some of the more notable reactions to Tehrani's comments were along these lines:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Twitch has laid off its employees. Last year, in March 2023, the platform's CEO, Dan Clancy, announced that over 400 people were fired. Here's what he wrote in a blog post:

"Today I shared with employees that we've made the difficult decision to reduce the size of our workforce, which results in us having to say goodbye to just over 400 people. As a company focused on building community together, this decision was incredibly difficult and one we did not make without considerable thought."

During a livestream on One True King (OTK) co-owner Chance "Sodapoppin's" channel, a staff member by the name of "Pluto" disclosed that they had no prior knowledge about the situation.