"This scares me": Community raises concerns as reports suggest Twitch is cutting 35% of its workforce, amounting to 500 jobs

The streaming community is on edge after a Bloomberg report claiming Twitch will cut 500 jobs came out on January 9, 2024. The report suggests that the Amazon-owned platform has been struggling with managing costs and will be laying off about 35% of its workforce in the coming days. The company laid off hundreds of employees over the last year alone, causing concern among many.

The latest report has only exacerbated this fear. @KaraCorvus made a post on X in response to the claim, saying:

"This scares me"

Reactions to Bloomberg report suggesting Twitch will cut 500 jobs in the coming days

The streaming space has become pretty competitive over the last couple of years, with relatively new websites like Kick going up against long-standing platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. The Stake-owned streaming service saw a massive rise in popularity last year, with several big streamers, like xQc and Adin Ross, signing multi-million dollar deals.

Twitch seems to be struggling with losses, per the Bloomberg report, and the layoffs are a way to mitigate that. Streamers like Sodapoppin lambasted the Amazon-owned platform in March 2023 when it decided to lay off around 400 people. Certain employees had revealed they were not informed of the job cuts.

Dan Clancy, who took over the website as CEO around the same time, has taken an active role in engaging with the community since then, having collaborated with streamers and frequently doing Q&A shows on the platform.

Policies like simulcasting, allowing creators to multi-stream on different platforms, have been crowd pleasers. However, it seems the company still needs to cut down on its workforce.

The news of the impending 500 job cuts has gotten more negative reactions from the community. Here are some of the reactions on Reddit and X:

Many of Twitch's recent policy changes have resulted in controversy. The se*ual content policy that came out in December 2023 received a lot of backlash, angering many people, including top streamers such as xQc.

Veteran Twitch streamer and co-founder of OTK Asmongold recently called on the platform to ban all mature content.